© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We will broadcast special coverage of the Democratic National Convention Monday through Thursday from 8-10 p.m.

Carbondale's bubble zone law is appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court

WSIU Public Broadcasting | By Brad Palmer
Published July 17, 2024 at 4:18 PM CDT
Coalition Life executive director Brian Westbrook speaking in front of Carbondale City Hall on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Brad Palmer
/
WSIU
Coalition Life executive director Brian Westbrook speaking in front of Carbondale City Hall on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Pro-life advocates from Coalition Life are asking the United States Supreme Court to restore sidewalk counselors’ First Amendment right to speak with abortion-minded women outside abortion facilities.

The lawsuit started in 2023 after the Carbondale City Council approved a 100-foot bubble zone around an entrance to a hospital, medical clinic or healthcare facility.

In May 2023 during a news conference in Carbondale announcing the federal lawsuit, Thomas More Society law firm head litigator Peter Breen said they're watching Carbondale become an abortion hub for the Midwest and southeastern United States.

In March 2024, the Thomas More Society says after Coalition Life sued the city of Carbondale, a federal appeals court cleared the path for Coalition Life to petition the Supreme Court. In dismissing Coalition Life vs. City of Carbondale, the federal appeals court ruled it remains “bound by an earlier court ruling in Hill vs. Colorado.”

Since the Supreme Court decided Hill in 2000, the Supreme Court itself, in its 2022 decision in the Dobbs decision, singled out Hill as the leading example of the court’s abortion precedents having “distorted First Amendment doctrines”—suggesting its readiness to revisit the constitutionality of speech-restricting “bubble zone” laws.

Read the Complaint for Civil Rights Violations, Injunctive Relief and Declaratory Judgement in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois Eastern Division filed on May 16, 2023, by Thomas More Society attorneys, as Coalition for Life, St. Louis, dba Coalition Life v. City of Carbondale, Illinois, by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 WSIU Public Radio

Tags
Law & Order CarbondaleU.S. Supreme CourtAbortion
Brad Palmer
Related Content