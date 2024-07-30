Christopher Dunn is a free man after 30 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit

Updated at 7:35 p.m. with comments from Dunn as he left the courthouse

Christopher Dunn is a free man.

After serving more than 30 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, Dunn walked out of the Carnahan Courthouse St. Louis City Circuit Court on Tuesday, hours after St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore officially dropped the charges against him.

Dressed in a brown blazer and khaki slacks, walked out of the building and stood on the steps with his hands in his pockets. His wife Kira Dunn stood next to him.

Dunn didn't say a word at first and stood silent for a few seconds. Asked by reporters how he felt to be out of prison, he said simply "surreal."

With a smile on his face, Dunn then said, "Thank you St. Louis, we did it. But it shouldn't have taken so long. Not 34 years."

He told reporters that he never gave up because his family never gave up.

“It’s easy to give up in prison when you lose hope," Dunn said. "But when the system choose[s] to throw you away, you have to ask yourself if you’re willing to just settle for it or you’re gonna fight for it. I come from a strong family. I don’t know not how to fight. This is what we have done for the majority of our lives.

And whether you want to believe it or not, everyone that’s in prison, there’s a chance for everyone. The thing is though, you can’t give up.

“Let their stories be heard,” he said. “Don’t give up on them. Give them a chance.”

Dunn’s release came hours after the Missouri Supreme Court lifted an emergency order it issued last week that delayed a St. Louis judge's order that Dunn be released from the South Central Correctional Center in Licking on a request from Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

In their opinion, Supreme Court judges wrote that Bailey does not have the authority to hold an inmate in prison. They also wrote that for Dunn to be released, the circuit attorney has to follow proper procedure and drop the charges.

Dunn was transported to the Carnahan Courthouse St. Louis City Circuit Court, where he will be released.

Last week, St. Louis Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser overturned Dunn's conviction in the 1990 murder of 15-year-old Ricco Rogers in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Tricia Rojo Bushnell, executive director at the Midwest Innocence Project, said his lawyers are thrilled that Dunn will soon be reunited with his family after serving so much time for a crime he didn’t commit.

“We look forward to supporting Chris as he rebuilds his life,” Bushnell said. “But our joy in welcoming Chris home is tempered by the additional days and moments stolen from him by this week’s proceedings. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from all corners of the country over the past few days. As we all observed, that was not justice.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

