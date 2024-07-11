Michael Brown’s mother seeks justice at international human rights hearing

Nearly 10 years after a former Ferguson police officer shot and killed Michael Brown Jr., Brown’s mother, attorneys and activists have taken their mission to seek justice to an international forum.

Brown’s mother Lesley McSpadden joined attorneys from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights nonprofit and the Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center at Howard University, during a virtual hearing of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, based in Washington, D.C. It marked the first time the commission held a hearing about an individual case about police violence in the U.S.

In 2014, then-Ferguson officer Darren Wilson shot and killed Brown, an unarmed Black 18-year-old. A grand jury that year declined to charge Wilson, and a review by the U.S. Department of Justice found that there was not enough evidence to take the case to trial.

Four years ago, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell conducted another review of the case at the request of Brown's parents. But Bell decided not to file charges against Wilson.

McSpadden told the commission that the Department of Justice Report lacked adequate insight into Wilson’s background.

“They used that DOJ report like a Bible,” said McSpadden, 44. “And it has a lot of holes in it, just as Mike's body did.”

Pictures of how Wilson left Brown’s body on the hot asphalt for over four hours, uncovered, went viral on social media. This sparked local and national protests that served as a catalyst for the Black Lives Matter movement — one of the largest social justice movements in the U.S.

Delia Addo-Yobo, a staff attorney at RFK Human Rights, said Brown’s case is emblematic of widespread police violence against Black people in the U.S.

“More people were killed by police last year than any other year on record,” she said. “By taking on Michael’s case, the commission is facilitating new pathways to justice for those impacted by discriminatory and pervasive police violence.”

During Wednesday’s hearing, McSpadden said she was disappointed that prosecutors chose not to pursue charges against Wilson. She recalled speaking with prosecutors and sharing all the good things about her son’s life.

“I was crushed,” McSpadden said. “I was hurt. And I was frustrated. Because I just really couldn't understand how [they] came to this conclusion. I lost hope in the justice system.”

She recalled how, after her son’s death, the streets were filled with people, many of whom were parents who said they experienced similar injustices with McCulloch. Brown’s death kindled tensions between police and African American communities around the region, especially in St. Louis and north St. Louis County.

The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights nonprofit and the Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center first petitioned the commission to review Brown’s case in 2015. The DOJ released a report following an investigation into the Ferguson Police Department in March 2015.

Things came full circle in 2022 as the commission determined that the petition raised “colorable claims that the United States’ failure to hold the officers accountable violated rights guaranteed under the American Declaration of the Rights and Duties of Man.”

“The last decade has proven that our domestic legal structures are insufficient and outdated compared to international human rights standards,” said Wade McMullen, senior vice president of programs and legal strategy at RFK Human Rights. “After exhausting every U.S. mechanism for justice, the Brown family is now looking to the IACHR for accountability in the death of their loved one.”

The commission plans to publish a report on its findings and make recommendations to the U.S. government.

The RFK Human Rights and Howard University, which are representing the Brown family, have asked the commission to recommend an independent investigation into Brown’s death and a public apology to Brown’s family. They also want the commission to support legislation like the BREATHE Act, which calls for divesting resources from incarceration and policing and allocating money to building healthier communities.

They’re also seeking support for the recently reintroduced Helping Families Heal Act, which would expand mental health services for communities harmed by police violence.

