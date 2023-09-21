Police searching for prisoner who walked out of Mercy Hospital in south county

Police are searching for a prisoner who walked out on his own from Mercy South Hospital early Thursday morning.

Tommy Wayne Boyd was transported from the Potosi Correctional Facility to Mercy South for medical treatment. According to St. Louis County Police, hospital personnel last saw Boyd at 3:54 a.m. Surveillance footage shows Boyd leaving the hospital.

Boyd is serving a 30-year sentence for statutory sodomy. St. Louis County Police Lt. Col. Jason Law said that county, state and federal officials are searching for Boyd.

“This suspect is a dangerous person. But we brought in the resources needed so that if anybody sees this suspect, call 911,” Law said. “Let us know his location. But do not approach this suspect.”

Mercy spokesman Joe Poelker said in an email that two Department of Corrections officers were with Boyd when he came in.

“There was no physical confrontation, no one was hurt, and video surveillance, which we have shared with police, shows the escapee leaving the hospital,” Poelker said. “Police searched campus, and our security team searched all buildings on campus and found no evidence he is still here. We continue to assist St. Louis County Police in their search and investigation.”

Law deferred to the Department of Corrections on questions regarding how Boyd was able to leave the hospital. A message to the state agency was not immediately returned.

Mehlville School District officials placed Hagemann Elementary School, Trautwein Elementary School and Washington Middle School on lockdown. All students and staff were brought into the school building and all exterior doors locked.

“Classes are able to continue uninterrupted inside the building,” the district said in a statement.

Asked how parents of children at those schools should respond to Boyd's escape, Law replied: “Just go along your normal day.

“If you see someone who looks suspicious, call 911, and we’ll be there immediately,” he said.

