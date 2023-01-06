Kelly SmitsEducation and Environmental Reporter | Belleville News-Democrat
Kelly Smits joined the Belleville News-Democrat as a news intern in July 2023 before becoming the education and environment reporter. She recently completed a joint master’s program at Sciences Po Paris, where she studied journalism and environmental policy. Previously, she has reported for the Green Bay Press-Gazette and PolitiFact Wisconsin and freelanced for the River City Journalism Fund.
-
Belleville joins Collinsville and other Metro East school districts who have embraced the Community Eligibility Provision since it was first implemented in Illinois during the 2011-12 academic year.
-
St. Louis will be among the five metro areas most impacted by an “extreme heat belt” projected to emerge across the central U.S. in the next 30 years, according to a study published last summer.