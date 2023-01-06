© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Kelly Smits

Education and Environmental Reporter | Belleville News-Democrat

Kelly Smits joined the Belleville News-Democrat as a news intern in July 2023 before becoming the education and environment reporter. She recently completed a joint master’s program at Sciences Po Paris, where she studied journalism and environmental policy. Previously, she has reported for the Green Bay Press-Gazette and PolitiFact Wisconsin and freelanced for the River City Journalism Fund.