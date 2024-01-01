Katelynn McIlwain is the Managing Editor of News at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri. She originally hails from Freeport, Illinois. (Go Pretzels!)

McIlwain assists KBIA newsroom leaders in planning, supervising and producing news programming for radio broadcast, including daily news and in-depth reports, as well as public affairs programming.

She joined KBIA in 2023 after receiving her bachelor’s degree in 2022 and her master’s degree in 2023, both from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. While studying journalism at MU, Katelynn worked at Vox Magazine as the editor in chief and was a morning and afternoon anchor for KBIA.

She enjoys all things pop culture, including (but not limited to) K-Pop, cartoons, anime, Ed Sheeran and YA fiction. When she's not working, she spends much of her time serving and living life with her church community. But you can also probably find her diving deep into her rotating hyper-fixations (which is currently Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse) and talking way too much about the Enneagram (6w5).