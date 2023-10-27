Jodi Fortino

Jodi FortinoEducation Reporter | KCUR
More than ever, education lies at the intersection of equity, housing, funding, and other diverse issues facing Kansas City’s students, families and teachers. As KCUR’s education reporter, Fortino strives to break down the policies driving these issues in schools and report what’s happening in the region's classrooms.
Missouri’s state board of education decided to provide schools with optional guidelines on social-emotional learning to help them cope with worsening student behavior. Commissioners are concerned about potential political pushback to the learning standards, which have been criticized by conservatives.
Schools in Missouri are still rebounding from the pandemic's impact on student learning. State education leaders say they're also grappling with student mental health issues, chronic absenteeism and teacher shortages.
The Missouri legislative session is more than halfway finished, and many bills affecting schools are making their way through the Capitol.