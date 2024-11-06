St. Louis Public Radio (STLPR), the region’s award-winning National Public Radio member station, seeks a confident, dynamic media salesperson to serve as our newest Account Executive. An account executive is responsible for securing new corporate sponsorship accounts for St. Louis Public Radio’s news and information public media service, 90.7 KWMU FM, KMST 88.5 (Rolla, MO) and WQUB 90.3 (Quincy, IL), the stlpr.org website and on-demand platforms to meet revenue targets and advance the mission of STLPR through underwriting sales. This position services, renews and increases funding levels of current clients to meet both new income and renewal rate targets. The account executive also assists with other development and marketing activities as assigned. STLPR’s next AE will serve alongside two other account executives on the corporate sponsorship team and will be supported by both the sponsorship operations manager and the chief executive officer.



Key Responsibilities

Meet budget goals for on-air, digital, podcasts and event sponsorship sales;

Identify new underwriting prospects using broadcast, print and online media, trade publications (marketing, advertising, industry-specific) and business contacts;

Prepare written and in-person presentations designed to meet prospect needs and resources;

Communicate new business results to STLPR stakeholders (i.e. Sponsorship Operations Mgr, CEO, Chief Development Officer) and generate reports to show income created from prospect conversions as requested, i.e. monthly;

Work with prospects and STLPR staff to prepare effective and acceptable underwriting credits;

Identify online sponsorship and advertising opportunities for both current clients and prospects;

Utilize and help improve support systems such as traffic, billing, contact management, Nielsen, Qualitap, etc.;

Represent STLPR with integrity, professionalism, respect and sound judgment;

Assist with other development and marketing activities as assigned.

Supervision Exercised

None



Supervision Received

Account Executives are directly supervised by the STLPR CEO, and indirectly supervised by the Sponsorship Operations Manager.



Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience is required, as is a minimum two (2) years of sales experience in broadcasting or other media.



Preferred Qualifications

Experience in the radio industry

Experience selling digital, podcasts and events

Experience in the public media industry

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Proven track record of successfully meeting income targets through both prospecting and client upgrades.

Demonstrated time management skills.

Must be self-motivated, results-oriented, a persuasive communicator and goal-focused.

Ability and eagerness to sell in a challenging environment focused on sustaining a significant public service media company for the St. Louis region.

Excellent communication skills are a must.

Looking for someone with a curious mind, a supportive teammate with energy and presence.

Salary Information

Expected total compensation package between $50,000-$80,000 based on performance. Includes base salary and commission on sponsorship sales across any/all STLPR platforms and events.



Other Information

St. Louis Public Radio is a service of the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL), and through UMSL offers comprehensive benefits including health, dental and vision insurance, retirement and wellness programs through the University of Missouri System Total Rewards program. University employees receive discounts at the College of Optometry's Center for Eye Care, discounted passes for the Metrolink and UM System-sponsored programs. Additionally, UMSL staff and their dependents enjoy discounted tuition, and employees have access to a wide array of professional development opportunities.



Application Instructions

St. Louis Public Radio is a service of the University of Missouri - St. Louis. In order to apply for this position, visit UMSL's employment site and complete an online application. Job ID: 53869. Please include with your application a cover letter that describes why you are a good fit for this position. If you have questions about the job or application process, please contact Jess Luther, STLPR chief of staff: jluther@stlpr.org .

St. Louis Public Radio committed to building and sustaining an organization that is demographically representative of the St. Louis region we serve. STLPR and UMSL are equal opportunity employers. We enthusiastically encourage members of groups underrepresented in sponsorship sales and public media to apply.

