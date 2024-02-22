This position will remain open until filled.

The University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL) invites nominations and applications for an innovative professional to serve as the Director of Business Administration for St. Louis Public Radio (STLPR) – a service of the University of Missouri–St. Louis.

St. Louis Public Radio has a reputation as one of the most ambitious and innovative stations in the public radio system. The Director would serve as the senior finance and accounting consultant supporting the finance and business functions for the station. The STLPR operating budget is approximately $8 million, and includes gift, endowment and grant funding with approximately 70 staff members and an active internship program. This position is responsible for managing budgets and providing financial analysis, is a liaison to various campus and community partners, manages audits and prepares reports for various entities.

This position will also serve as financial and administrative liaison between The Friends of KWMU and the station. The Friends of KWMU, Inc. is a separate 501(c)(3) Community Advisory Board, the purpose of which is to review programming goals established by management, service provided by the station and significant policy decisions rendered by STLPR.

The Director will build relationships and partner with units across the campus community to continue to advance UMSL’s culture of inclusive excellence. The Director reports directly to the UMSL Director of Business Administration and indirectly to the St. Louis Public Radio Chief Executive Officer. This position supervises two full-time staff and one part-time staff.

Key responsibilities include:



Develop and assist leaders with the creation of the station’s annual budget, monitor budget to actuals throughout the fiscal year, examine and explain variances, revise budget forecasts and review and address budget errors. Fulfill fiscal year-end closing processes according to policy.

Assist in the evaluation of financial risks and opportunities and communicate with the campus budget office, station leadership, and station advisory board regarding those risks and opportunities.

Develop systems and reports to monitor finance and operations.

Participate in leadership team meetings. Prepare and present monthly and quarterly reports for campus leadership, station management and the finance committee board.

Provide guidance to employees with fiscal responsibilities including approving and/or initiating financial payments, payroll actions, deposits and journal entries. Provide guidance on appropriateness of expenditures, contracts or grant requirements, and changes in policies and procedures. Assist with the completion of Effort Verification Reports (EVR’s). Assist the CEO and leadership with coordination and renewal of major station programming or other contracts.

Provide guidance and oversight for contracts and/or grants for STLPR including the station’s corporate sponsorship contract and collections and write-offs within the external software that accompanies this contract.

Supervise Building Operations Manager (upcoming position) and support administrative and maintenance operations at UMSL at Grand Center, the home of STLPR.

Oversee Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) annual compliance reporting processes and the Annual Financial Report (AFR) and the Station Activity Survey. Work with appropriate personnel to ensure all required reports and disclosures appear on the station website. Participate in required training to stay up to date regarding CPB reporting requirements.

Provide information about and assist with the Friends of KWMU tax filings and state registrations including managing the Friends budget. Work as liaison to the station and the Friends Board to file station 990 report.

Oversee the annual external audit process and compile information as required by the audit partners.

Assist the CEO with ensuring efficient workflow, productivity and compliance with university and station policies, procedures, quality standards, deadlines, rules and regulations. Implement and maintain documentation for unit policies and procedures and quality standards in conjunction with management.

Supervise, support and develop staff in areas of responsibility.

As with all positions, involvement with other duties and responsibilities may be expected in order to support the mission and purpose of the University of Missouri-St. Louis and St. Louis Public Radio.

Salary Range

$65,776 - $97,103 annual



Minimum Qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 6 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.



Preferred Qualifications

Ability to work with a diverse array of personalities, under pressure and within deadlines, especially with executive leadership teams.

Aptitude for consensus building and the ability to maintain positive constituent and colleague relationships through constructive communication skills and professionalism.

Strong collaborative, interpersonal, and conflict resolution skills.

Good listener with excellent oral and written communications skills.

Experience supervising employees.

Goal oriented and ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

Application Instructions

To apply for this position, visit the UMSL Careers site (Job ID: 50655).

Applicants must combine all application materials (cover letter, resume, and list of three references with contact information) into one PDF or Microsoft Word document and upload as a resume attachment during the application process. Limit document name to 50 characters. Maximum size limit is 11MB. Do not include special characters (e.g., /, &, %, etc.). For questions about the application process, please call (314) 516-5805. If you are experiencing technical problems, please email pshrsupport@umsystem.edu.

