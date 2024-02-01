This posting will remain open through February 25, 2024.

St. Louis Public Radio, an NPR member station, seeks an enterprising, early-rising journalist to serve as our next Morning Newscaster. This person is responsible for organizing, writing and delivering newscasts during cutaways from NPR’s Morning Edition and producing our flagship weekday morning podcast, “The Gateway.” Between the morning newscasts and podcast, this person is heard by more daily listeners than any other on-air journalist in the STLPR newsroom, so we’re looking for someone who welcomes that opportunity and level of visibility. The morning newscaster also produces original reporting for dayturn spots and enterprising features, in addition to interviewing newsmakers and reporters for recorded two-ways.

You’ll join an award-winning team of journalists that covers communities across the bistate St. Louis region, in Rolla, Missouri, and in Quincy, Illinois. STLPR has a reputation as one of the most ambitious and innovative stations in the public radio system. Our reporters regularly have stories featured by NPR, Marketplace and other nationally syndicated programs. STLPR is also a founding member of both NPR’s Midwest Newsroom, which focuses on enterprise and investigative reporting, and Harvest Public Media, which reports on the food production industry, environmental topics and rural issues in the Midwest.

An ideal candidate can quickly write clear and concise broadcast copy, has strong news judgment, is nimble in the newscast booth as stories develop and has an authoritative, engaging and authentic presence as a broadcast anchor and podcast host. It’s also important to be able to work well early in the morning, of course. The newscaster arrives at the station before 4 a.m. to begin preparing the morning podcast and seven newscasts — the first is at 6:04 a.m.

The Morning Newscaster reports to the Newscast Editor & Correspondent and works across teams in the newsroom and the on-air operations departments.



Key Responsibilities

Anchor STLPR weekday newscasts during Morning Edition;

Host and produce “The Gateway,” STLPR’s weekday morning podcast;

Communicate with editors about story selection and news that develops during the shift;

Work closely with Morning Edition host on broadcast copy and other local elements for the show;

Develop and produce spot and feature stories for audio and web audiences, in collaboration with the Newscast Editor;

Adhere to all FCC broadcast regulations and STLPR standard operating procedures;

Other duties, as assigned.

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in journalism, broadcasting or a related field or equivalent professional experience;

Three or more years of professional experience as a reporter, producer, editor or other journalism-related role;

Two or more years of newscasting or on-air hosting experience, preferred.

Salary Range

$55,000 — $72,500 annually



Other Information

St. Louis Public Radio is a service of the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL), and through UMSL offers comprehensive benefits including health, dental and vision insurance, retirement and wellness programs through the University of Missouri System Total Rewards program. University employees receive discounts at the College of Optometry's Center for Eye Care, discounted passes for the Metrolink and UM System-sponsored programs. Additionally, UMSL staff and their dependents enjoy discounted tuition, and employees have access to a wide array of professional development opportunities.

Application Instructions

To apply for this position, visit the UMSL Careers site (Job ID: 50395). Include with your application the following materials:



Cover letter that describes your relevant experience, including contact information for at least three professional references;

Resume in PDF or Microsoft Word format;

Script writing samples in PDF or Word doc;

2-3 newscast spot scripts 1-2 feature scripts

2-3 web writing samples (Upload in PDF or include links to online stories at the bottom of the cover letter);

Audio samples (Include links to SoundCloud samples in cover letter or email mp3 files to jluther@stlpr.org);

1-2 complete newscasts 2-3 features or two-way interviews.



Email STLPR chief of staff Jess Luther if you have questions about this position or about applying for the job through the UMSL Careers portal.