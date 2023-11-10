This posting will remain open until filled.

St. Louis Public Radio seeks a talented, ambitious and inquisitive visual storyteller as a photojournalist for a 4-month temporary contract beginning in January 2024. Start and end dates will be flexible to accommodate the chosen candidate’s schedule.

As part of the STLPR newsroom, you will produce visual storytelling through impactful, moment-based photographs and precise, well-written captions for our news reports. Assignments will include: breaking news, enterprise reporting, portraits and other scheduled events. In addition, you will also capture and edit short-form videos for Instagram and TikTok.Strong candidates will be self-starters who can find and pitch great stories and visuals-driven projects about St. Louis’ increasingly diverse communities.STLPR will provide a Canon DSLR kit with prime lenses, an audio recording kit and a laptop outfitted with the Adobe Creative Suite and Photo Mechanic. In addition, STLPR also has a fleet of Sony mirrorless camera equipment and mobile internet hotspots to use as needed. The photojournalist works closely with St. Louis Public Radio’s award-winning journalists and will be part of the NPR Network’s more than 200 member station newsrooms.

Salary range:

$4,166-$4,583 per month, depending on experience.

The contract photojournalist job is a full-time (40 hours per week) non-benefits eligible position. Newsgathering-related travel will be reimbursed at the standard University of Missouri System rate (currently $0.65/mile). This position is based in St. Louis, Missouri, at the University of Missouri-St. Louis at Grand Center, 3651 Olive St.

Minimum Requirements:

Excellent photography and writing skills, familiarity with shooting and editing video, a demonstrated interest in journalism and experience with consistently meeting deadlines. The candidate must have a vehicle, up-to-date vehicle insurance and a valid driver's license.

Submission materials:

A moments-based photo portfolio and/or video samples in addition to, at least, one picture story.

A resume

A cover letter that explains what you would bring to this opportunity and what you would hope to gain during your time at STLPR

To apply, send materials to STLPR Chief of Staff Jess Luther (jluther@stlpr.org). Questions about the position can be directed to Interim Digital Editor Brian Munoz (bmunoz@stlpr.org).

St. Louis Public Radio strives to be a vibrant, inclusive, and equitable workplace. We provide equal employment opportunities to all applicants regardless of race, color, religion, sex, marital status, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or status as a veteran. We encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply.