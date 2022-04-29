This position will remain open until filled.

St. Louis Public Radio, an NPR member station, seeks a Digital Editor to set the vision for the organization’s digital news presence and seek new, creative ways to tell informative, impactful stories online. They will oversee the planning and quality control of our online journalism, help drive collaboration and innovation within the newsroom and play a central role in our coverage of major news events.

You’ll join an award-winning team of journalists that covers communities across the bistate St. Louis region, in Rolla, Missouri, and in Quincy, Illinois. STLPR has a reputation as one of the most ambitious and innovative stations in the public radio system — particularly in regard to our digital journalism. Our newsroom has a strong tradition of digital excellence, winning national and regional awards for our digital coverage and projects. STLPR is also a founding member of both NPR’s Midwest Newsroom, which focuses on enterprise and investigative reporting, and Harvest Public Media, which reports on the food production industry, environmental topics and rural issues in the Midwest.

An ideal candidate brings excellent digital editing skills and sound news judgment, has a creative and innovative mind and thrives at fostering collaboration. It’s also important for this person to be skilled at navigating content management systems, have a competency in visual and design literacy and to be a clear and consistent communicator.

Key Responsibilities

Set the vision for the organization’s digital news assets and guides the newsroom in seeking new, innovative ways to tell informative, impactful stories online.

Manage STLPR’s digital team and guides effective collaboration between the team and the rest of the newsroom.

Oversee STLPR’s digital news products, monitoring for quality and accuracy in web stories, photojournalism, data visualizations and story layouts.

Edit any stories the digital team produces and pitch in to help other editors with web edits and polish digital news presentations, including improving headlines, digital layouts, working with the visual journalist to select photos and writing push notifications.

Spearhead digital coverage during breaking news events.

Review and republish digital content from partner newsrooms.

Stay current with digital trends and tools and find innovative ways to apply those to STLPR’s news coverage and processes.

Work cross-functionally with STLPR’s marketing and digital media department to monitor and analyze the performance of digital content, using that knowledge to inform what the newsroom should do to grow its audience and deepen engagement.

Assist as backup engagement editor when that editor is out, sharing stories on social media platforms.

Train new hires and interns on all things digital, including how to use our content management system, Grove.

Edit data visualizations produced by the newsroom.

Serve as a backup editor for day-turn stories as needed, and fill in for other editors when they have planned absences.

Participate in station events or represent STLPR at public events, as needed.

Supervision Received

The Digital Editor is supervised by the News Director.



Supervision Responsibilities

The Digital Editor supervises three direct reports: a photojournalist, data journalist (position vacant) and copy editor.



Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in journalism or a related field or equivalent professional experience;



Five or more years of professional experience as a reporter, producer, editor or other journalism-related role;

At least one year of editing experience, preferred.

Salary range

$70,000 – $84,000 annual



Other Information

St. Louis Public Radio is a service of the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL), and through UMSL offers comprehensive benefits including health, dental and vision insurance, retirement and wellness programs through the University of Missouri System Total Rewards program. University employees receive discounts at the College of Optometry's Center for Eye Care, discounted passes for the Metrolink and UM System-sponsored programs. Additionally, UMSL staff and their dependents enjoy discounted tuition, and employees have access to a wide array of professional development opportunities.

Application Instructions

To apply for this position, visit the UMSL Careers site (Job ID: 51518). Include with your application the following:

