Jennifer LuData Reporter | APM Reports
Jennifer Lu is a data reporter at APM Reports. Before that, she worked for the Los Angeles Times. She is a graduate of Brandeis University and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
The city’s homicide unit has dealt with short staffing, long hours and a ballooning DNA backlog.
Several officers in the homicide unit faced internal complaints that they slept on the job, failed to get key evidence and lied to superiors.
In the past decade, police solved fewer than half of the homicide cases with Black victims and two-thirds of the cases with white ones.
Getting and interpreting homicide clearance data involved litigation, complex analysis and patience.
In one of America’s deadliest cities, police have struggled to solve killings due to staffing shortages, shoddy detective work and lack of community trust.
Newly released data reveals no resolution for families of more than 750 homicide victims. Police refused to release homicide clearance data, so we sued to find out.