Intern at St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Public Radio internships pay an hourly wage of $15, along with the opportunity for college credit depending on the requirements of interns’ respective degree programs. Each internship averages a time commitment of 20-25 hours per week.

STLPR is currently accepting internship applications for the Fall 2023 semester in the following areas: Newsroom (Journalism) and Marketing. The fall application deadline is August 27, 2023.

STLPR’s paid internship program provides immersive learning opportunities for current college students and graduates. Interns work alongside and receive instruction and mentorship from staff members throughout the organization.

St. Louis Public Radio is the region’s National Public Radio (NPR) member station and is a service of the University of Missouri - St. Louis .

Positions

Marketing & Communications

The intern will assist in copywriting for marketing materials, such as digital and print ads, brochures, fliers, presentations, signs, and on-air announcements; write blog posts about station activities; maintain a press contact list and write press releases; coordinate fulfillment and evaluation of media sponsorships; produce marketing-related social media content; and assist with corporate sponsorship proposals.

Minimum Requirements: Excellent writing, communication, and organizational skills required. Qualified candidates will have knowledge of marketing principles and research, with experience implementing a variety of tactics to meet planned objectives. Approval from the St. Louis Public Radio Director of Marketing. Please include writing samples or a portfolio link along with your resume and cover letter.

Marketing & Digital Media Department Description: The marketing & digital media department at St. Louis Public Radio manages the infrastructure and analytics behind our digital products, including our website, mobile app, audio streams, and podcasts. We also create and implement marketing strategy and tactics, across a wide variety of platforms and media, to grow audience and increase content engagement. We are a team of six, including two interns.

Evaluation: Evaluation of the intern will occur in accordance with the guidelines of their school. Considerations will include ability to work independently, follow instructions, use time efficiently, attend to details, and produce quality writing.

Newsroom (Journalism)

The newsroom intern will learn every aspect of being a reporter at St. Louis Public Radio. This includes the technical aspects of audio recording and editing; writing for radio; writing for web; taking photographs for web stories; interviewing techniques; and how to pitch and research stories. The newsroom intern will contribute regularly to our newscasts and daily internet stories. Interns will also be exposed to data journalism techniques; how to successfully use social engagement to report and tell stories; and how to voice radio stories. Ideally, interns will complete one capstone project that can be an enterprise story that incorporates a four-minute radio story and a full digital story.

Minimum Requirements: Excellent writing skills, demonstrated interest in journalism and ability to consistently meet deadlines. We expect our interns to be available between 25-30 hours per week. It helps if the intern has boundless curiosity and knowledge about local news and current affairs.

Evaluation: Evaluation of the intern will occur in accordance with guidelines of their school, if the intern is currently a student. Considerations will include production skills (microphone techniques, sound quality, editing, etc.), writing ability (structure of the story, attribution of facts, objectivity, and liveliness of the writing), willingness to follow direction, efficient use of time, self-motivation and initiative, and accuracy and attention to detail. A final evaluation will be held at the end of the semester.