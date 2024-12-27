© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Where to recycle your Christmas trees in the St. Louis area

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published December 27, 2024 at 5:00 AM CST
The sun sets behind rows of Christmas trees on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at the Sullivan Farms Christmas Tree Lot in Ballwin, Mo. Tree lot owners said they've seen an increasingly tight supply over the last several years as demand for real trees has increased.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Local governments throughout STLPR's listening area will collect or accept live Christmas trees for recycling.

Not sure what to do with your live Christmas tree — how about recycling?

Many municipalities are accepting trees at specific locations. Some will collect them as yard waste. In all cases, the trees must be free of tinsel, ornaments and all decorations. The trees are usually either ground into mulch or sunk into lakes to provide habitat for fish.

St. Louis

Trees can be dropped off at the following locations until Jan. 9:

Trees can also be placed out on scheduled bulk pickup dates. They cannot be placed in dumpsters or yard waste and recycling bins.

St. Louis County

Trees can be dropped off at four locations until Jan. 19:

  • Spanish Lake Park – 12500 Spanish Pond Road, 63138 – Main parking lot by the lake
  • Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park – 13777 Marine Ave., 63146 – Sailboat Cove parking lot
  • Queeny Park – 550 Weidman Road, 63011 – Corporate parking lot off Weidman near the Complex
  • Bee Tree Park – 2701 Finestown Ave., 63129 – Lake parking lot

Fick Supply Services, a landscaping supply company in Wildwood will also accept trees dropped off at 501 Eatherton Road.

St. Charles County

Trees can be dropped off at both St. Charles County Recycle Works locations until Jan. 10. The facilities are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

  • Recycle Works Central, 60 Triad South in St. Charles
  • Recycle Works West, 2110 East Pitman Ave. in Wentzville

In addition, the county will collect trees at Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Drive, Wentzville, until Jan. 12. The park is open from 7 a.m. to 30 minutes after sunset.

Rolla

Trees can be dropped off at the city’s recycling center, 2141 Old St. James Road.

Madison County

The full list of collection sites is available on the county’s website.
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
