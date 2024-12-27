Where to recycle your Christmas trees in the St. Louis area

Not sure what to do with your live Christmas tree — how about recycling?

Many municipalities are accepting trees at specific locations. Some will collect them as yard waste. In all cases, the trees must be free of tinsel, ornaments and all decorations. The trees are usually either ground into mulch or sunk into lakes to provide habitat for fish.

St. Louis

Trees can be dropped off at the following locations until Jan. 9:



Trees can also be placed out on scheduled bulk pickup dates. They cannot be placed in dumpsters or yard waste and recycling bins.



St. Louis County

Trees can be dropped off at four locations until Jan. 19:



Spanish Lake Park – 12500 Spanish Pond Road, 63138 – Main parking lot by the lake

– 12500 Spanish Pond Road, 63138 – Main parking lot by the lake Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park – 13777 Marine Ave., 63146 – Sailboat Cove parking lot

– 13777 Marine Ave., 63146 – Sailboat Cove parking lot Queeny Park – 550 Weidman Road, 63011 – Corporate parking lot off Weidman near the Complex

– 550 Weidman Road, 63011 – Corporate parking lot off Weidman near the Complex Bee Tree Park – 2701 Finestown Ave., 63129 – Lake parking lot

Fick Supply Services, a landscaping supply company in Wildwood will also accept trees dropped off at 501 Eatherton Road.

St. Charles County

Trees can be dropped off at both St. Charles County Recycle Works locations until Jan. 10. The facilities are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:



Recycle Works Centra l, 60 Triad South in St. Charles

l, 60 Triad South in St. Charles Recycle Works West, 2110 East Pitman Ave. in Wentzville

In addition, the county will collect trees at Quail Ridge Park, 560 Interstate Drive, Wentzville, until Jan. 12. The park is open from 7 a.m. to 30 minutes after sunset.

Rolla

Trees can be dropped off at the city’s recycling center, 2141 Old St. James Road.

Madison County