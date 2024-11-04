St. Louis County officials urge people to get flu shots before holidays kick off

St. Louis County officials are encouraging residents to get vaccinated against the flu before Thanksgiving.

The holiday season increases the risk of spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses such as RSV and the coronavirus, County Executive Sam Page said Monday. Because the flu vaccine requires a couple of weeks to become fully effective, he urged people to make appointments soon.

“In just a few short weeks we’ll be gathering for the holidays,” he said. “The thing we really don't want to share is the flu virus. It's why it’s really important to be talking about vaccinations.”

Annual flu vaccines are one of the best ways to protect against becoming seriously ill with the virus. Millions catch the flu each year, thousands are hospitalized, and many die.

New strains of influenza emerge often. To keep up with the constantly evolving strains, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration works with manufacturers and scientists to develop vaccines they think will match what will be circulating during the flu season.

That’s why it’s important to get vaccinated every year, Page said. Less serious flu cases mean fewer people go to the hospital during busy periods in the winter. They also mean less time taken off work.

St. Louis County Health Director Kanika Cunningham also urged families to keep children up-to-date on flu vaccinations. Doctors recommend the annual flu vaccine be given to every child over 6 months old.

She told parents not to wait.

“It’s ideal for children to get vaccinated by the end of October before flu activity begins,” she said. “However, vaccination later in the season also offers protection. The body takes about two weeks after vaccination to build up immunity, so early action is encouraged.”

Flu activity in St. Louis, St. Louis County and Missouri is at a low level, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services. In the week ending Oct. 26, there were 139 total flu cases reported to the department. So far this season, there have been around 600 cases reported.

“Cases are low, and we would like to do everything possible to keep it that way,” Page said.

Most health insurance plans cover the cost of annual flu shots at pharmacies and clinics. Uninsured people can get shots for little or no cost at St. Louis County health clinics in Berkeley, Sunset Hills and Pine Lawn.