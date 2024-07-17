Purina’s new walkway harnesses renewable energy from the steps of pets

Purina has launched its Pet Power walkway that uses the steps of pets and their owners to produce electricity.

Each step on the walkway’s platform produces about three joules of electricity, according to the company. The energy will be collected in batteries donated to the APA Adoption Center.

Tiffany Gildehaus, Purina’s senior manager of environmental sustainability, said pets’ natural energy inspired the walkway idea.

“We thought, ‘Could we harness the natural energy that pets have and help them generate and draw awareness to renewable energy?’” Gildehaus said.

The project, which uses technology created by Pavegen, is part of Purina’s goal to increase its sustainability practices. The company said 95% of the electricity at its factories comes from renewable energy, and it hopes to achieve 100% by 2025.

“As we think about our holistic sustainability strategy and our mission, it’s really to help preserve and care for the environment for today’s people and pets and also for future generations of people and pets,” Gildehaus said.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Purina is using pressure plate technology, pictured at Bar K on Saturday, to convert pet’s steps into energy, which will then stored in batteries.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dogs step on pressure plates converting their steps into energy on Saturday at BarK St. Louis in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood.

The walkway opened with an event at Bar K last weekend, where owners were welcome to bring their pets to use the walkway and learn how it works.

Pam Edson brought her Great Dane, Kylie, to the event. She said she never thought she could use her dog’s steps to make energy.

“I was just kind of blown away by the concept, and I thought it was so cool that she just could walk across that little stage and fill up some batteries,” Edson said.

The Pet Power walkway will stay at Bar K until the end of the month, then travel to other locations and events in St. Louis, including Purina Farms, the Great Forest Park Balloon Festival and the APA Canine Carnival.

Gildehaus said she’s excited to see the project’s success over the next couple of months.

“This activation is really able to shine a spotlight on renewable electricity and encourage people and pets to get involved and demonstrate that we can generate power together,” she said.

St. Louis Public Radio's Brian Munoz contribued to this report.