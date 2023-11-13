EPA finds a St. Louis scrap metal facility illegally polluted the Mississippi

The owner of a local scrap metal facility is on the hook to pay around $100,000 to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Water Act.

The U.S. environmental protection agency announced the fines against SA Recycling last week, finding the company failed to adequately control stormwater runoff from a south St. Louis scrap metal and recycling processing facility right next to the Mississippi River.

The EPA found SA Recycling stored scrap metal, gas cans and other waste material in a way that could transport them into the river during a rain event, resulting in an illegal discharge of pollution into the Mississippi. The agency also alleges SA Recycling had unmarked places where water from the facility could discharge into the river.

“Uncontrolled runoff from industrial facilities not only harms streams and rivers, but it also limits the public’s use and enjoyment of those waters,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division.

SA Recycling has agreed to correct the violations through a consent agreement reached with the EPA. The agency estimates it will cost about $44,000 to make the necessary changes.

SA Recycling will also pay $68,000 in civil penalties.

“This settlement demonstrates EPA’s commitment to protecting vital watersheds, especially in areas overburdened by pollution, and creating a level playing field with businesses who are complying with the law,” Cozad said.

SA Recycling could not immediately be reached for comment.