Cardinal Glennon unveils plans for new south Grand children’s hospital

SSM Health and Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital on Thursday announced plans to build a new hospital in St. Louis at the corner of Grand Boulevard and Chouteau Avenue.

Officials say the new hospital will be better equipped to meet the increasing demand for specialized pediatric treatments for newborns, children and teenagers in the region.

“We are devoted to building a healthier, brighter future – one where every child receives the care they need to thrive,” Cardinal Glennon President Dr. Hossain Marandi said in a press release. “Together, we have an opportunity to envision the transformation of pediatric health care in the region, to serve more children and families who are depending on us, and further solidify our position as a national leader in caring for kids.”

The planned hospital will be built two blocks north of the hospital’s current 195-bed facility, which opened in 1956. According to the Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation, the hospital treats 7,000 inpatients and 173,000 outpatients each year.

SSM officials say the 67-year-old hospital has served the community well, but does not best meet the needs of its patients and their families. The new 14-story location will have 200 beds and more room for parents, grandparents and other family members to keep young patients company while they’re receiving treatment, they said.

“This investment will ensure we’re able to continue meeting the evolving needs of our community’s most vulnerable infants, children and adolescents for future generations,” SSM President and CEO Laura S. Kaiser said in a press release.

Cardinal Glennon and St. Louis Children’s Hospital, both academic teaching hospitals, are the only level 1 pediatric trauma centers in the St. Louis region. A level 1 designation means emergency personnel are prepared to treat serious traumatic injuries 24 hours a day.

The hospital is staffed by physicians from St. Louis University Medical School.

The Catholic nonprofit SSM Health owns Cardinal Glennon as well as the nearby St. Louis University Hospital. In 2020, SSM unveiled a new SLU Hospital building on the same campus that cost $550 million.

The new hospital is planned to open in 2027, officials said.