Missouri Mailbag asks: Which Show Me State athlete would be a great governor?

On the latest episode of St. Louis Public Radio’s Missouri Mailbag, STLPR’s Jason Rosenbaum poses a zany hypothetical question: Which Show Me State athlete should be Missouri’s governor and why?

This query, inspired partly by the Missouri General Assembly’s special session that includes funding for professional sports stadiums , spurred a lot of responses. Listeners nominated some prominent Missouri athletes who could win a political race in a landslide but would likely rather be revered, retired and rich rather than accountable to the state’s voters.