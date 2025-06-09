Missouri Mailbag asks: Which Show Me State athlete would be a great governor?

© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published June 9, 2025 at 4:05 PM CDT
St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith waves to the crowd on Thursday, March 30, 2023, during Opening Day pregame festivities at Busch Stadium.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith waves to the crowd in March 2023 during Opening Day pregame festivities at Busch Stadium.

On the latest episode of St. Louis Public Radio’s Missouri Mailbag, STLPR’s Jason Rosenbaum poses a zany hypothetical question: Which Show Me State athlete should be Missouri’s governor and why?

This query, inspired partly by the Missouri General Assembly’s special session that includes funding for professional sports stadiums, spurred a lot of responses. Listeners nominated some prominent Missouri athletes who could win a political race in a landslide but would likely rather be revered, retired and rich rather than accountable to the state’s voters.

Rosenbaum also recounts how his 2008 encounter with Mizzou football great Brock Olivo in Hermann possibly altered the course of Missouri political history:
