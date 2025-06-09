Missouri Mailbag asks: Which Show Me State athlete would be a great governor?
On the latest episode of St. Louis Public Radio’s Missouri Mailbag, STLPR’s Jason Rosenbaum poses a zany hypothetical question: Which Show Me State athlete should be Missouri’s governor and why?
This query, inspired partly by the Missouri General Assembly’s special session that includes funding for professional sports stadiums, spurred a lot of responses. Listeners nominated some prominent Missouri athletes who could win a political race in a landslide but would likely rather be revered, retired and rich rather than accountable to the state’s voters.
Rosenbaum also recounts how his 2008 encounter with Mizzou football great Brock Olivo in Hermann possibly altered the course of Missouri political history: