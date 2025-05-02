© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Amid orders to cut funding for public media, here’s what you can do to help.

Missouri Mailbag gets scores of hot takes about state and local politics

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published May 2, 2025 at 2:35 PM CDT
Knox County Mayor and WWE legend Glenn Jacobs poses with Sens. Ben Brown, right, and Nick Schroer, left, last month in the Missouri Senate.
Harrison Sweazea
/
Missouri Senate Communications
Knox County, Tennessee, Mayor Glenn Jacobs, a WWE legend, poses with Sens. Ben Brown, right, and Nick Schroer, left, last month in the Missouri Senate.

The latest episode of St. Louis Public Radio’s Missouri Mailbag was inspired by WWE megastar and Pike County native Glenn “Kane” Jacobs.

Jacobs is the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. And the man widely known to professional wrestling fans as the Big Red Machine was in the Missouri Capitol recently to push for the elimination of the state’s income tax.

That prompted STLPR’s Jason Rosenbaum to ask his followers on Facebook for the hottest takes on Missouri politics, mainly because Jacobs’ gimmick as a professional wrestler featured the ability to summon fire on command.

STLPR listeners didn’t disappoint, responding with scorching takes on state and local politics:
Jason Rosenbaum
Jason is the politics correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.
