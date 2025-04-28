Ballwin installs its first Black alderwoman, Tequila Gray. She’s pushing for safer streets

On April 8, Ballwin voters elected an African American woman to the city's Board of Aldermen for the first time. Tequila Gray won her ward’s race by nine votes.

“Ballwin is ready for a change, and even though I don't fit the image of what they think Ballwin looks like, Ballwin is ready for a new image,” Gray said. “I need everyone to know that because I can do this, other people can do it too.”

The alderwoman-elect never had ambitions to be in government, but it was a few unpleasant encounters with some members of the board that motivated the low-voltage electrician to campaign for a seat at the table.

Prior to running, Gray asked her alderman at the time what could be done in her neighborhood to curb speeding. She said the alderman dismissed the question and told her "that's just the way we do it," and then walked away.

She was not pleased with her encounter and his answer, so she went to the next board meeting and asked the entire board the same question. The board members did not provide Gray with a solution either. She later asked her neighbors for their opinions on the board members.

“They were like, ‘That's why nobody goes, because they don't listen to us, they blow us off,’” Gray said. “So, I started going to the meetings, and I did see that they are just as dismissive to everyone else as they were to me. That's what sparked it.”

The wife and mother of four said she knows that being the city's first Black alderwoman will bring its challenges, but she is prepared for what is to come. Gray only wants her new colleagues to respect her opinions.

“These first six months are going to be me fighting for respect, hopefully they'll accept everything … but I'm prepared for whatever,” she said. “I just need them to consider the things that I bring and the things that I suggest.”

Gray was born and raised in St. Louis. She and her family moved to Ballwin a decade ago and immediately became members of her neighborhood’s homeowner association. She said that was important for her because they were the only African American family in the neighborhood at the time.

Tequila Gray Tequila Gray speaks with her constituents while campaigning earlier this year.

She said she wanted to create a sense of belonging since there were few people of color in the area. Since then, her neighbors have championed her to improve public safety and transparency from the Board of Aldermen.

“My goal is to make the board realize that they work for us. You're supposed to be representing us,” she said. “And also make them more accessible to people. If people feel like you're going to blow them off, then of course they're not going to come. I want to be able to encourage people to come out.”

Before running for office, Gray attended every board meeting for at least a year and brought up every issue her neighbors discussed.

“There are issues with our streets. They feel like our streets need to be better, and there is room for improvement on that,” she said. “There is a budget, and we have to work within the budget … but just because we have a restriction doesn't mean that you can't communicate to the people. Everything is fixable if you communicate, and that's a thing that we have to improve on.”

Last month, at the intersection of Old and New Ballwin Roads, a pedestrian was hit by a speeding car. In the same month, a St. Louis County police officer attempted to stop a driver speeding off Manchester Road near Seven Trails Drive while striking a few city signs along the way.

Ballwin Alderwoman Pamela Haug, who also serves Ward 2, is excited that the city elected Gray to its board and is ready to get more work done for their ward.

“We need representation for all, and this is a step in the right direction,” Haug said. “I have no doubt that Tequila will make a great impact on our community, and I feel lucky to witness such a positive change."

During Gray’s first few months, she plans to address speeding and walkability, take meetings with the Missouri Department of Transportation and hold monthly town halls to help build trust with her constituents. However, she believes her biggest job will be proving to the board and the city that there is room for all people in government.

“It doesn't have to just be one of us. We kick the door in, let's bring more of us,” Gray said. “Whether it be women, whether it be Black people, whatever, we don't have to keep the same board that you're complaining about. There's room for everybody now.”