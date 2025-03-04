Kehoe picks former Senate leader Dave Schatz for top Franklin County post

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe has appointed former Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz to be Franklin County’s presiding commissioner.

Schatz, R-Sullivan, will be the top official for Franklin County. He previously served two terms in the Missouri Senate, including four years as the top GOP leader, before departing in 2022. He also served two terms in the House from 2011 through 2015.

In 2022, Schatz unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate, coming in sixth place in the primary. Before his time both in the Missouri Senate and House, Schatz ran an underground utility contracting company.

Kehoe picked Schatz on Tuesday to replace Tim Brinker, who resigned to oversee governmental relations for Greater STL Inc. Schatz said he sought the opportunity to replace Brinker because he still wanted to serve in public office after he left the Missouri General Assembly.

“And I think once you kind of get involved in the political process, it just doesn't leave you,” Schatz said. “And so, this was a good opportunity that came out of nowhere.”

During his time in office, Schatz was a major proponent of a gas tax increase for transportation projects . He expects transportation issues to continue to be a major focus when he becomes presiding commissioner.

“My passion for transportation funding I think will go a long way to help us meet some of the needs and the challenges that we have,” Schatz said.

The Missouri Senate will need to approve Schatz’s appointment as Franklin County commissioner. Schatz actually handled the legislation requiring that the Senate approve some gubernatorial appointments to a county commission.

Schatz often quarreled with the rightward faction of the Republican caucus on a multitude of issues, especially during his final year in the Senate over a redistricting plan. But he said he’s hoping that ancient legislative history doesn’t affect his confirmation prospects.

“Hopefully we'll consider old friends to be old friends, and that we'll be able to navigate this process without too much trouble,” Schatz said. “But you know, it is the Missouri Senate.”

