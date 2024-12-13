© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Public Radio introduces mailbag video series on Missouri politics

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published December 13, 2024 at 2:13 PM CST
The State of Missouri flag is illuminated by sunlight on Jan. 26, 2023, in downtown St, Louis
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Missouri flag is illuminated by sunlight in 2023 in downtown St. Louis.

St. Louis Public Radio is adding a feature to the station’s digital repertoire: a video series in which we ask listeners to chime in on Missouri politics questions.

The concept is pretty straightforward: STLPR’s Jason Rosenbaum will pose a question on social media platforms about Missouri politics — and he’ll compile the best responses in a video hosted on the station’s YouTube page.

The first installment is: “Who comes to mind when you think of Missouri politics — and why?” The response was robust, with listeners pointing to heavy hitters like former President Harry S Truman and former U.S. Sens. Claire McCaskill and Kit Bond. Others picked lesser-known political figures, including former House Speaker Bob Griffith.
