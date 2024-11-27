Belle-Clair Speedway has a date with the wrecking ball. County plans other demolitions

The old Belle-Clair Speedway racetrack and other structures at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville will soon be torn down to make way for renovations including a brand new speedway.

The St. Clair County Board approved two contracts for those demolitions and more throughout the county with Hank’s Excavating and Landscaping Inc. at its meeting Monday night. Hank’s Excavating and Landscaping Inc. submitted the lowest of four bids the county received for the work.

The racetrack demolition is expected to be the most expensive at $85,000. It will be paid for with federal COVID-related relief funds from the American Rescue Plan.

The other 12 demolitions in the contracts total $133,675. The board has been using grant money from the state to demolish properties across the county since May.

In addition to the old racetrack, the county is demolishing structures at the following addresses, which were purchased this year to expand the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds property:



12 S. 12th St.

1132 S. Church St.

1132 S. Charles St.

1138 S. Church St.

Joshua Carter / Belleville News-Democrat The demolition of 12 S. 12th St. in Belleville will cost $22,000.

Joshua Carter / Belleville News-Democrat The demolition of 1132 S. Church St. in Belleville will cost $18,000.

Joshua Carter / Belleville News-Democrat The demolition of 1132 S. Charles St. in Belleville will cost $14,000.

Joshua Carter / Belleville News-Democrat The demolition of 1138 S. Church in Belleville will cost $11,800.

The county plans to use most of that land for additional parking. The 12th Street property is part of the area where the new track will be built in the empty southeast corner of the 200 South Belt East property.

St. Clair County This rendering shows the renovations planned for the entire Belle-Clair Fairgrounds property, including the Belle-Clair Speedway, as of May 1, 2024.

The old track first opened for racing in 1948 featuring a fifth-of-a-mile, banked dirt oval with a grandstand seating 5,000 people. It shut down in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials plan to bring races back to the fairgrounds beginning next fall.

County Board Chairman Mark Kern has said the track is falling down and unsafe.

Joshua Carter / Belleville News-Democrat A distressed sign outside the Belle-Clair Speedway racetrack is pictured here on Nov. 25, 2024.

Joshua Carter / Belleville News-Democrat Old grandstands at the Belle-Clair Speedway racetrack, pictured here on Nov. 25, 2024, will soon be demolished.

Joshua Carter / Belleville News-Democrat The old Belle-Clair Speedway racetrack, pictured here on Nov. 25, 2024, will soon be torn down. St. Clair County plans to build a brand new track to replace it.

The other structures to be demolished under the contract with Hank’s Excavating and Landscaping Inc. include homes in Dupo, East Carondelet, Belleville and Cahokia Heights and a commercial building in Swansea.

Joshua Carter / Belleville News-Democrat The demolition of 607 Robert Place in Dupo will cost $14,500.

Joshua Carter / Belleville News-Democrat The demolition of 921 Elizabeth Ave. in East Carondolet will cost $10,125.

Joshua Carter / Belleville News-Democrat The demolition of 909 Elizabeth Ave. in East Carondolet will cost $8,500.

Joshua Carter / Belleville News-Democrat The demolition of 2962 Cooper Ave. in East Carondolet will cost $7,500.

Joshua Carter / Belleville News-Democrat The demolition of 920 Elizabeth Ave. in East Carondolet will cost $7,250.

Joshua Carter / Belleville News-Democrat The demolition of 535 Bernard Drive in Belleville will cost $7,000.

Joshua Carter / Belleville News-Democrat The demolition of 1812 N. Illinois St. in Swansea will cost $7,000.

Joshua Carter / Belleville News-Democrat The demolition of 2450 Donna Drive in Cahokia Heights will cost $6,000.

The county’s state grant for demolitions is $2 million. To date, it has spent a total of $700,671, leaving almost $1.3 million remaining.