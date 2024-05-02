Parson says St. Louis senator blocked appointments after wanting one for himself

Four gubernatorial nominations to state boards have been withdrawn by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson because of opposition by state Sen. Steve Roberts, the governor’s spokesperson said in an email Wednesday.

The email said Roberts, D-St. Louis, had advocated for a paid position for himself on the Public Service Commission and for his father to receive an appointment to the UM Board of Curators.

Roberts said in an interview that he didn’t block the candidates because of their resumes but because of a lack of communication from the governor’s office.

“They have not contacted me about any of the appointments and they know that there’s a process that’s supposed to be followed,” Roberts said in his Capitol office. “Some of them were great candidates, but it’s a procedure that we follow and they (the governor’s office) didn’t follow it. And anytime that happens, they’re going to be an automatic no.”

That runs counter to the statement emailed to the Missourian by Johnathan Shiflett, the governor’s press secretary.

“Sen. Roberts has suggested he had no communication from our office over these appointments,” Shiflett said. “We, in fact, have communicated with Sen. Roberts on multiple occasions over the last few months. However, the only constituent Sen. Roberts advocated on behalf of was himself to get a paid appointment to the Public Service Commission and his father to be appointed to the University of Missouri Board of Curators.”

Presented with that information, Roberts claimed again that Parson’s office never reached out to him about the people Parson was considering. He denied speaking to the governor’s office about his father.

When asked whether he reached out to the governor’s office about a paid position on the Public Service Commission Roberts said: “I’m focused on my next four years in the state Senate.”

State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, a Republican from Parkville who serves on the Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee, said the governor doesn’t always provide options or advance notice on who he recommends. He thinks the governor’s office has communicated well.

Roberts complained that the governor’s office's handling of appointments has been incompetent and that because of that incompetence they will get no one onto a commission before the end of session.

The appointments were all from the St. Louis region and included former St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to the University of Missouri Board of Curators. Traditionally the senator from the area where an appointee resides sponsors the appointment regardless of party affiliation.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Former St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson at a 2022 campaign event held at Milo's Tavern and Bocce Garden on The Hill.

These commissions consult and make recommendations to state agencies and, in some instances, approve expenditures.

Here are the comments from the governor’s office about the appointees whose names were withdrawn:

“Yesterday, we withdrew four nominations, including Reverend Darryl Gray, Dan Isom, Winston Calvert, and Lyda Krewson, to various unpaid boards after Senator Steven Roberts refused to support them.”

“Rev. Gray has been an advocate for increasing workforce opportunities in the African American community, and we believe he would have been an excellent member of the Workforce Development Board.”

“Dan Isom and Winston Calvert were to join the Bi-State Development Agency of the Missouri-Illinois Metropolitan District. We chose among a list of 3 names submitted to us by the St. Louis County Executive and St. Louis Mayor, and believe Mr. Isom’s background in public safety and Mr. Calvert’s experience in local government and nonprofit advocacy would have been valuable additions to the board.”

“Finally, former Mayor Lyda Krewson was withdrawn as a nominee for the University of Missouri Board of Curators. This appointment would have filled an expired term from the 1st Congressional District. Mrs. Krewson has been an advocate for the region and would have brought her valuable CPA skills to the board.”

The email concluded, “We will reassess our options during the interim and also look for nominees outside of Senator Robert’s district who wish to serve their region and the state.”

