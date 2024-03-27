Former O'Fallon, IL mayor remembered for ‘fierce loyalty’ and passion for service

Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat.

Former O’Fallon, Illinois mayor and civic leader Robert “Bob” Morton is remembered for his loyalty to his family and his hometown.

He died March 14 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield after a brief illness. He was 73.

“The only thing that Bob loved more than the city and O’Fallon citizens was his family,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “Bob was one of those people that once he knew that you needed some help, he was there asking what he could do. His death is another lostasset to O’Fallon.”

Born on Sept. 18, 1950, Morton was raised in O’Fallon and became a third-generation carpenter. He joined the family business, Bob Morton Construction, after attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He graduated from O’Fallon Township High School in 1968.

He worked nearly 20 years in residential construction, was an agent for Equitable Insurance for a few years and a substitute teacher at Triad High School.

He retired in 2015 from a lengthy career with the St. Clair County Grants Department.

“He was so committed to always being there for his family and was fiercely loyal to his community,” said his son, Mark Morton. “I think he will be remembered for his smile. He was warm and welcoming, and he would greet people with a big handshake or a big hug, whether you agreed with him or not.”

Provided Bob Morton, former O’Fallon, Illinois mayor, and former U.S. Rep Jerry Costello, D-East St. Louis.

Morton served as an alderman in Ward I for two non-consecutive terms beginning in 1981. He ran for re-election in 1985 but was defeated by Nancy Jurke. Four years later, he regained his seat in a three-way race over Chuck Boone and Brad Hookway.

Morton became mayor when he defeated Vetri in 1993, but was defeated by Gary Graham in his bid for a second term.

State Rep. Jay Hoffman said he became friends with Morton after working with him first as an alderman, then mayor, a SWIC trustee and in the county grants department.

“I was very lucky to work with him and become personal friends with him and his family for many years. He was a special man and a special friend, and I will miss him dearly,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman credits Morton’s efforts on economic development with helping to spur the region’s growth.

“I really think he laid the groundwork for the tremendous growth you see in the O’Fallon area. He really supported providing opportunities for people – education and jobs, and with his work on the SWIC board, too,” Hoffman said.

“He was on the board of trustees when SWIC grew by leaps and bounds, and he believed in a good quality education and providing opportunities for people to go back to school. He really was a great man.”

Mark Morton said his father commissioned the Interstate 64 study for an exit at Green Mount Road, “and that brought a lot of growth to the area.”

Before being elected mayor in 1993, Morton had served as an alderman for two terms. He also served on the O’Fallon Planning Commission, St. Clair County Planning Commission, and the St. Clair County 911 Telecommunications Board.

Vetri, who was O’Fallon mayor from 1985 to 1993, served on the O’Fallon City Council with him.

“Bob believed in public service. He gave so much to O’Fallon and St. Clair County and loved what he did. He will be missed,” she said.

Morton was elected as a trustee on the Southwestern Illinois College board, representing sub district 5 for more than 20 years, from 2001 to 2022.

Nick Mance, who was named president of the college in 2018, was a trustee for 25 years before that, and served alongside Morton.

“Mr. Morton was a good trustee and a caring and compassionate person who I was fortunate to call my friend,” he said.

As a candidate for another term in 2019, Morton told the Belleville News-Democrat that he was running “because I enjoy public service and giving back to the community.”

“I have an enthusiasm for educating our students and training our future community leaders,” he said. “I am committed to ensuring SWIC remains one of the top community colleges in the state.”

His son, Mark, is now serving as a SWIC trustee representing the same subdistrict his father did. He served as an O’Fallon alderman from 2017 to 2021 too.“One of his big things for all of us was to give back where we could,” Mark said. “He instilled that in us, and growing up in that environment, when I came back from college, I knew to do that.”

Mark and his older brother Matt live in O’Fallon with their families, and his sister Christy Spicer, lives in Shiloh.“All of us were close to Dad. I talked to him every day,” Mark said.

“Although we feel he left too soon, we have a ton of great memories and will be entertained by all our many memories,” he said.

Mark described his father as a fun and loving dad and grandfather, nicknamed “Bob-Bob.” He is survived by seven grandchildren: Braedon and Nolan Spicer, Cohen and Ava Morton, and Charlie, Jackson, and Claire Morton.

Bob was an active member of A.F. & A.M. Lodge 576, Ainad Shriners, O’Fallon Boosters, Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, and O’Fallon Township Democratic Club.

He and his wife Charla (Stafford) were married for 46 years.

Mark Morton said his two grandmothers were friends who worked together at Southwestern Bell and conspired to set them up on a blind date. After a six-month courtship, the couple married on Dec. 9, 1978, much to the delight of their mothers.

Mark said his dad also loved spending time with his sister Beverly “Pete” Costello of Wentzville, Mo., and brother Randy Morton of Westfield, Ind., stepmother Cindy Morton of O’Fallon, and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Eugene and Margaret, nee White, Morton.

Remembering how committed he was to his community is something Mark said he’ll never forget.

“He raised us to believe that your word meant something, and your handshake meant something – that’s the way he operated. He told us to do the right thing, no matter what the consequences, that it would somehow work out. We are so proud to have had him as our father,” he said.

Memorials may be given to SWIC Foundation for PSOP or Friends of the O’Fallon Library.

Lynn Venhaus is a freelance writer for the Belleville News-Democrat, a news partner of St. Louis Public Radio.