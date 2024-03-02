Trump rolls to victory over Haley in Missouri’s Republican presidential caucuses

In a result that was never in doubt, former President Donald Trump rolled to victory in Saturday’s Missouri GOP caucuses.

The Associated Press called the race for Trump around noon, as Republicans gathered throughout the state to begin the process of allocating Missouri's 54 delegates to the Republican National Convention.

While Saturday’s contest was technically to select delegates to congressional district and state conventions, Trump was always likely to prevail. Not only is he dominating national polls against former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, but he’s proven to be wildly popular in Missouri — winning the state’s electoral votes in 2016 and 2020 by landslides.

“THANK YOU, MISSOURI! Together, WE are going to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social.

As of Saturday afternoon, it wasn’t clear how many delegates Trump would secure — but the New York Times election tracker noted that Haley was shut out in every county.

The most notable thing about Saturday’s caucus wasn’t the potential outcome, but rather widespread GOP aggravation around the event’s structure.

In 2022, the Missouri General Assembly eliminated the state’s presidential preference primary. And efforts to resurrect it failed in 2023 — leaving the state’s political parties in charge of structuring how they selected delegates to the Democratic and Republican national conventions.

Missouri Republicans last used a caucus system to allocate delegates in 2012. After 2016, local election officials, such as county clerks and election authorities, were in charge of running presidential primary voting. But proponents of getting rid of the primary felt that the entire exercise was a waste of time and money.

Chris Grahn-Howard, a GOP activist who helped write the rules of the GOP caucus, said on an episode of The Politically Speaking Hour on St. Louis on the Air last month that he was upset that lawmakers didn’t bring the presidential primary back.

“Listen, I was the chief architect for the system. I'm proud of it. I hope we never have to use it again,” Grahn-Howard said.

On March 23, Missouri Democrats are having a contest that resembles a primary, with mail-in and in person voting options. But in a rare moment of agreement, officials with the Missouri Democratic Party concurred with Republicans like Grahn-Howard they would have rather kept the presidential preference primary.

“I would just hope the outcry from voters is enough to make that change,” Missouri Democratic Party executive director Matt Patterson said last month.

Since both Trump and President Joe Biden are expected to be their respective party’s nominees, it was unlikely that Missouri would have strayed from the norm had a presidential primary occurred.

But given that both parties will have open races for president in 2028 regardless of the outcome in November, both Patterson and Grahn-Howard said they hope the legislature brings the primary back.

“I can tell you that a lot of legislators have felt uncomfortable. They've attended some of these trainings, and I have pointed out what I consider a failure of the legislature,” said Grahn-Howard. And so, I think a lot of people who voted to eliminate the presidential preference primary, if they knew what they know now, they would have voted differently and I think they will vote to reinstate it.”

This is a developing story and will be updated

