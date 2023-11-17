© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis aldermen ban open gun carry – now they have to convince state legislators to agree

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published November 17, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST
A charcoal sketch of a gun
LA Johnson
/
NPR
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted Friday to completely ban the open carrying of firearms in the city. But the law will require changes in state law in order to take effect.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted unanimously on Friday to pass a gun control measure but it’s unlikely to take effect any time in the near future.

The bill sent to Mayor Tishaura Jones bans anyone from openly displaying a weapon, with a few exceptions. But it depends on the Missouri General Assembly giving cities the right to regulate guns and the Republican-controlled legislature remains steadfastly opposed to any gun control.

St. Louis has already made it a municipal ordinance violation for someone to openly display a gun unless they have a concealed-carry permit. The new law would apply to everyone with some exceptions.

In addition to the complete ban on open carry, aldermen have introduced a bill related to the firing of guns in the air, a provision known as “Blair’s Law” that would go into effect if the state legislature allows it.

The board is also considering creating several other municipal ordinance violations for things like defacing the serial number on a firearm which makes it harder to trace.
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
