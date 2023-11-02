© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Charles and St. John seek to pass 3% recreational marijuana sales tax

St. Louis Public Radio | By Sarah Kellogg
Published November 2, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT
A photo of a marijuana plant
Lindsay Fox
/
Flickr
This past April, over 40 cities and four counties in the St. Louis area approved a 3% sales tax on adult-use marijuana. On Tuesday, St. Charles and St. John hope to join them by passing their own 3% sales tax.

In April, more than 40 cities and four counties in the St. Louis area passed a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana.

Now, two more cities are looking to join them Tuesday on Election Day.

The city of St. Charles and St. John, in St. Louis County, both have a proposed 3% recreational marijuana tax on the ballot.

Missouri voters passed an initiative in 2022 legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. The state tax on recreational marijuana is 6%.

Local taxes are allowed if they are approved by a majority of voters.

Neither St. Charles nor St. John currently have dispensaries in their jurisdictions.

Robert Connell, city manager for St. John, said the main reason the tax is on the ballot is because they wanted to be proactive.

“We want to be transparent to those that are wanting to come into the city with a dispensary. And so they would know upfront that we have this 3% tax,” Connell said. “We didn't feel that it would be right to have a dispensary come into town, and then we vote for it after the fact.”

Lawrence Dobrosky, city administrator for St. Charles, said the city didn’t put it on the April ballot because they already were trying to pass an online sales tax.

“We had a ballot initiative for use tax, the internet sales tax that most cities had already passed. And we didn't want to put two taxes on it at the same time,” Dobrosky said.

As to where the revenue would go, Dobrosky said the primary reason for putting it on the ballot would be to have revenue towards responsible cannabis consumption.

“Like most cities, the tax is really our revenue source to be able to collect aid in future enforcement,” Dobrosky said.

Dobrosky said the city hasn’t heard a lot from people who are strongly for or against the tax.

For St. John, Connell said he has heard a lot from voters on the tax.

“They're mostly senior citizens and they’re for it. They're actually excited to see a dispensary come into the city of St. John and so they're gonna vote for the tax,” Connell said.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Recreational Marijuana Sales Tax Election 2023 St. Charles St. John
Sarah Kellogg
Sarah Kellogg has been the Missouri Statehouse and politics reporter for St. Louis Public Radio since 2021.
See stories by Sarah Kellogg

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

