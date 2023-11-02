Residents to vote Tuesday on Manchester’s proposed expansion in St. Louis County

Manchester Mayor Michael Clement said he thinks the vote for his city to absorb 1,500 acres of unincorporated St. Louis County will be close.

“We are very, very active, but the county is equally very, very active,” Clement said. “And so we got a lot going on, on both sides and so really, I just don't know yet which way it will really turn out.”

For the initiative, which would add roughly 6,500 people to Manchester’s population, to pass., a majority of voters in both Manchester and the unincorporated section of the county will have to approve it Tuesday.

Clement said he believes the city of Manchester mostly supports it, so his focus has been more on speaking to county residents.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page thinks most people in the unincorporated St. Louis County area do not support the proposed plan.

“The people who live in the area that’s proposed to be annexed, are pretty upset. They're upset that they might lose their St. Louis County Police patrol that they like very much,” Page said. “They're upset that their taxes may go up and they're upset that there's no way to change that if Manchester can't keep the promises that they're making.”

Page said having the election this November means turnout could be lower and gives the annexation plan a chance to pass.

“It's clear to me that the vast majority of people in the unincorporated area are against this. If they stay home, then this decision will be made by a smaller group of people and that won't be good for the community,” Page said.

Clement said some of the benefits for joining Manchester would be savings on some utilities like trash and greater government accountability.

“We just are public servants who are nonpartisan. And because of that, we get a lot done, and we can use our funds effectively,” Clement said.

He said the city has held open houses for people to ask questions about the annexation plan.

“These are opportunities for people who haven't made up their mind or are still wondering, to come up and we have city staff there,” Clement said. “And people can ask questions about what does it mean? What would be the benefit? How am I going to save money?”

According to the review from the county Boundary Commission, the cost of trash would go down, but real estate, sales and personal property taxes would increase for the unincorporated area.

On Manchester officials saying that they would be more accessible and provide more services, Page said those are platitudes.

“You're going to reach us electronically just as fast as you will a municipality and nobody's really driving or walking to their city hall to get something accomplished these days,” Page said.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

