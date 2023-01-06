Arianna String Quartet Concert Series

Join UMSL’s internationally acclaimed Arianna String Quartet for “First Mondays with the ASQ”. This one-of-a kind interdisciplinary concert series offers audience members a rare behind the scenes look into the craft and artistry of the string quartet, and an opportunity for informal, direct discussion and interaction with UMSL’s renowned Arianna String Quartet, as they examine the dynamic process of interpretation, live performance, and connections between classical music and our world.

Ticket sales benefit UMSL String Scholarships and the KWMU Classical Music Endowment.

Keep an eye on this page for more information on upcoming performances.

Monday, October 2, 2023

Beethoven’s Last Chapter - Op. 127 and The Late Quartets

Have you ever wondered why the music of Beethoven is still so impactful after all these years? Beethoven’s late quartets are considered by many to be among the greatest, most revolutionary pieces of music ever composed.

This October, our First Monday series with The Arianna String Quartet will present an evening of engaging conversation and compelling performance dedicated to Beethoven’s String Quartet in E-flat Major, Op.127, taking you behind the scenes for an in-depth look at this alluring musical treasure. This evening’s conversation will also reveal aspects of the Arianna Quartet’s teamwork as they make decisions to heighten the expressive power of the pieces they bring to life.

Whether you are new to classical music or a dedicated fan, this is an evening you won’t want to miss!