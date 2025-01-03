Here are the 12 candidates running for the St. Louis Public Schools Board of Education

A dozen candidates have filed to run for the St. Louis Public Schools Board of Education in the April election.

There are three seats up for reelection, including one held by President Toni Cousins, who has filed to run again. Vice President Matt Davis and board member Natalie Vowell announced on Facebook that they do not plan to seek another term.

The new candidates are competing to join remaining board members Emily Hubbard, Donna Jones, Sadie Weiss and Tracy Hykes.

The election comes as the board has faced increased scrutiny for a lack of oversight of former Superintendent Keisha Scarlett, who misused district funds and offered high-paying contracts to her friends from Seattle Public Schools, according to an audit commissioned by the board. The board hired Scarlett in 2023.

Scarlett has denied any wrongdoing.

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick’s office is also in the process of auditing the school district.

The district faces ongoing bus driver and teacher shortages as well as low student enrollment, which will lead to some school closures, according to district officials.

The election will be held on April 8.

Here’s a list of the candidates:

Antionette ‘Toni’ Cousins | Cousins is the president of the Board of Education. She was elected to the board in 2021 and is a former SLPS student. Cousins has faced criticism for her relationship with former Superintendent Keisha Scarlett and current interim Superintendent Millicent Borishade. She is the daughter of city Alderwoman Pam Boyd.

Karen Collins-Adams | Collins-Adams heads the Rising Teachers program at St. Louis University. She is a longtime school administrator. She was a principal in the Hazelwood School District and director of Student Support Services for Normandy Schools Collaborative in the county. She is married to former SLPS Superintendent Kelvin Adams, who led the district from 2009-23.

David Jackson | Jackson was a Board of Education member from 2007-15 and is the owner of DLJ Construction Services.

Allisa (AJ) Foster | Foster is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia and participated in the Opportunity Trust’s School Board Fellowship program in 2024.

William (Bill) Monroe | Monroe is a retired police officer and was a Board of Education member from 2013-17.

Krystal Barnett | Barnett is the CEO and founder of Bridge 2 Hope, a nonprofit backed by the Opportunity Trust that helps parents navigate and advocate for their students at school board meetings.

Zach Davis | Davis is a social studies teacher at Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School. According to his LinkedIn , he was a history teacher with SLPS from 2012-18.

Tavon Brooks | Brooks is a real estate agent. He also works on violence prevention initiatives with Mission STL, a nonprofit that addresses poverty.

Andre Walker | Walker is a financial adviser with Walker Wealth Management.

Teri Powers | Powers is a former Democratic committee member for the 24th Ward. She ran an unsuccessful campaign for alderwoman in the ward in 2019.

Robert Mason | Mason is CEO of DoubleWolf Enterprises, a real estate development company.

Brian Martson | Martson is the director of Web Technical Strategy at Washington University’s School of Medicine.