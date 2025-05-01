Here’s what St. Louis restaurants opened and closed in April 2025
There was no announcement, but the word got out: Grand Bistro had opened.
A line of customers snaking down South Grand became a common sight this month, and it harkened back to when the Vietnamese restaurant’s predecessor, Pho Grand, had been open in the same space at 3195 S. Grand Blvd. The St. Louis staple had been the region’s first Vietnamese restaurant, and St. Louisans mourned when its owners, Michael and Tami Trinh, closed the establishment after 33 years in June 2022.
Grand Bistro, though it’s gone through a refresh, has a host of similarities to Pho Grand. That includes the menu, which is a near match to Pho Grand’s with the addition of cocktails.
That makes sense because the new owners have a connection to the former ones. The Trinhs’ son, Andrew Trinh, now runs the show.
The return of Pho Grand has been long desired by St. Louisans, and a host of hints and rumors, including an announcement from the South Grand Business District in 2024, have been floating about. Then Andrew Trinh’s name popped up on a city liquor license hearing last summer — the first solid hint that what was hoped for would actually happen.
Other openings include a halal pizza restaurant, a cooperative kitchen and cafe in Ferguson and a daytime spot aimed at businesses.
Openings
- 222 Artisan Bakery & Cafe, Edwardsville
- Brasilia Restaurant & Market, Tower Grove
- Breakfast Corner, St. Louis Hills
- Genesis Social House, Downtown
- Grand Bistro, Tower Grove South
- Mizan Halal Pizza, Ballwin
- Sandy’s Sandwiches, Soups and Salads, Edwardsville
- Salt + Smoke, Concord
- State Street on LaSalle, Elsah, Illinois
- The Garden Studio + Cafe + Kitchen, Ferguson
Closings
- Babbo’s Spaghetteria, Chesterfield
- Gourmet to Go, Ladue
STLPR's Abby Llorico contributed reporting to this story.