Here’s what St. Louis restaurants opened and closed in April 2025

There was no announcement, but the word got out: Grand Bistro had opened.

A line of customers snaking down South Grand became a common sight this month, and it harkened back to when the Vietnamese restaurant’s predecessor, Pho Grand, had been open in the same space at 3195 S. Grand Blvd. The St. Louis staple had been the region’s first Vietnamese restaurant , and St. Louisans mourned when its owners, Michael and Tami Trinh, closed the establishment after 33 years in June 2022.

Grand Bistro, though it’s gone through a refresh, has a host of similarities to Pho Grand. That includes the menu, which is a near match to Pho Grand’s with the addition of cocktails.

That makes sense because the new owners have a connection to the former ones. The Trinhs’ son, Andrew Trinh, now runs the show.

The return of Pho Grand has been long desired by St. Louisans, and a host of hints and rumors , including an announcement from the South Grand Business District in 2024, have been floating about. Then Andrew Trinh’s name popped up on a city liquor license hearing last summer — the first solid hint that what was hoped for would actually happen.

Other openings include a halal pizza restaurant, a cooperative kitchen and cafe in Ferguson and a daytime spot aimed at businesses.

Openings

222 Artisan Bakery & Cafe, Edwardsville

Brasilia Restaurant & Market, Tower Grove

Breakfast Corner, St. Louis Hills

Genesis Social House, Downtown

Grand Bistro, Tower Grove South

Mizan Halal Pizza, Ballwin

Sandy’s Sandwiches, Soups and Salads, Edwardsville

Salt + Smoke, Concord

State Street on LaSalle, Elsah, Illinois

The Garden Studio + Cafe + Kitchen, Ferguson

Closings

Babbo’s Spaghetteria, Chesterfield

Gourmet to Go, Ladue

Know of one we missed? Let me know at jrogen@stlpr.org.

STLPR's Abby Llorico contributed reporting to this story.