'Envision Edwardsville' — city leaders want public input on new 10-to-20-year master plan

The City of Edwardsville will seek input from the public over the next few months to help update the city’s guiding plans for the next 10 to 20 years.

“Envision Edwardsville” will outline strengths and weaknesses of the city and objectives for how it can grow. Overall, city officials hope it will take roughly one year to write the new plan, which was last updated in 2010.

“We're looking to hear people’s thoughts on development in the city, green space priorities, housing and how that looks for the city,” said City Planner Steve Stricklan.

Edwardsville already hosted a “pop up,” or small public feedback kiosk, at a local market in October. There, the city sought input on high-priority areas within Edwardsville and other written feedback. The first open house event will be next Tuesday at the city's new recreation facility, the R.P. Lumber Center.

The city hired three companies — an urban planning firm, PGAV Planners; an engineering and design firm, Crawford, Murphy and Tilly, and a consulting group, Key Strategic Group — to lead the process of writing a new comprehensive plan.

Provided / The City of Edwardsville Erika Wade with Key Strategic Group, one of the consultant groups helping the city on the project, solicited feedback from city residents in October at the Land of Goshen Community Market in Edwardsville.

Officials have ideas for development and projects over the next 20 years, but city leaders said they want ideas from residents and feedback.

“That's what's exciting about the open house and all the public engagement,” Stricklan said. “We get to have those topics brought to us that we may not have considered or may not have realized was as big of a priority. It's pretty exciting to hear what people are going to have to say and what their vision for their city is.”

Edwardsville leaders will offer a variety of ways for the public to give feedback. Residents can attend meetings or submit written comments on the project’s website.

“We want to hear all the ideas, all the suggestions, all the thoughts in any way that folks want to provide that,” said Cathy Hensley, communications coordinator for the city.

The process will culminate with a recommendation from the planning commission to the city council. From there, Edwardsville’s aldermen would vote on the proposal. The endeavor is expected to conclude between July and September 2024.