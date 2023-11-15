© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Wentzville's UAW production workers rejected GM's contract proposal. Here's what we know

St. Louis Public Radio | By Brian Moline
Published November 15, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST
A striking United Auto Workers member wears a UAW shirt and pin while on the picket line on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, outside the General Motors Assembly Plant in Wentzville, Mo. Earlier that morning, sources with knowledge of the negotiation had told media outlets a tentative deal had been reached. Workers at the Wentzville plant continued to picket until they received official word from the union. The tentative deals with GM, Stellantis and Ford still need to be individually ratified by the union's membership at those companies.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
United Auto Workers member strike along the picket line on Oct. 30 outside the General Motors Assembly Plant in Wentzville.

Production workers at the General Motors plant in Wentzville have voted to reject the United Auto Workers' tentative contract agreement with the automaker.

UAW Local 2250 posted results on its Facebook page Wednesday morning, with 53.5% of the Wentzville plant’s 3,000 workers voting to reject the contract. Skilled trades workers voted in favor of the deal, but only make up about 10% of the plant’s workforce.

NPR reports auto workers at other facilities including a Ford truck plant in Kentucky have voted against the proposal.

A majority of UAW workers for each automaker must vote to ratify the proposal for it to take effect.

UAW Local 2250

This is a developing story and will be updated.
