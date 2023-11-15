Wentzville's UAW production workers rejected GM's contract proposal. Here's what we know

Production workers at the General Motors plant in Wentzville have voted to reject the United Auto Workers' tentative contract agreement with the automaker.

UAW Local 2250 posted results on its Facebook page Wednesday morning, with 53.5% of the Wentzville plant’s 3,000 workers voting to reject the contract. Skilled trades workers voted in favor of the deal, but only make up about 10% of the plant’s workforce.

NPR reports auto workers at other facilities including a Ford truck plant in Kentucky have voted against the proposal.

A majority of UAW workers for each automaker must vote to ratify the proposal for it to take effect.

UAW Local 2250

