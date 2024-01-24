Mullets are so back. Take the St. Louisans' word who make and wear the hairdo

There are few hairstyles more divisive than the mullet.

Mullets have historically been scoffed at by the mainstream yet thrive at its fringes. Typically, the hairdo — known by some as "the Missouri Compromise" — has been associated with professional or aspiring hockey stars, 80s pro wrestlers and hair metal rockers. Pop culture personalities such as the Tiger King, Joe Exotic, or the 2001 film “Joe Dirt” are examples, or perhaps caricatures, of the archetype of folks drawn to “business in the front, party in the back” vibe.

Recently mullets — and its sister hairstyle, the shag — are back in demand in barbershops and hair salons alike. The look has crossed-over into different cultures and has birthed many variations like the Edgar, most popular among Latino men, or the Dallas shag, a style seen on Black men. On today’s St. Louis on the Air, we explore the resurgence of the mullet from the pinnacle of masculinity in the U.S., to a joke, and now back to one of the popular hairstyles in American culture.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Ella Teresa has her mullet dried and curled on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at Chop Shop East in Forest Park Southeast. Teresa saids mullets have “already" made their comeback. "They’re here and they’re riding the wave. But also with the age of the internet, with fashion, there’s no real trends anymore," Teresa said. "Every trend is happening at once. So I doubt the mullet with disappear.”

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio LEFT: Ella Teresa has her mullet dried and curled on Dec. 7 at Chop Shop East in Forest Park Southeast. “[A mullet] is what I was asking for, but didn’t realize what I was asking for, my entire childhood,” Teresa said. “So when I figured it out, it was the greatest thing.” RIGHT: Tylr Cailyn’s mullet features a pair of long braids coming out from underneath, photographed on Dec. 11 at their home in Maplewood. “As somebody who works a lot with alternative cuts, I thought for sure this trend would be over by now,” said Cailyn, who studied as a hairstylist and is now studying tattooing. “And so far, it’s just not slowing down. I think we’ll get more angular with it, as opposed to the softer style.”

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Marcy Wiegert on Dec. 31 at Locke Hair in Webster Groves. “I didn’t realize that a hairstyle could make me feel the most like myself,” Wiegert said. “Even though I’m a hairstylist. I hadn’t discovered that yet, for myself.”

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio LEFT: Jack Reid, photographed on Dec. 14 at his home in Dogtown, got his first mullet on accident. “I wanted a haircut that was all the same length and ended up with a mullet — but I stuck with it, " he said. "Then at my next appointment, I asked for a mullet, and make it even more mullet-y." He explained mullets are “a movement that I hopped on, just like the mustache.” RIGHT: Tylr Cailyn’s hair products, see inside a bathroom cabinet on Dec. 11 at their home in Maplewood. Cailyn said that, with their hair, they tend to look to Japan to see what hairstyles and fashion trends may soon be crossing over into the U.S.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Emma Tiemann shows off her mullet’s “business in the front” on Dec. 14 at her home in Boulevard Heights. “I feel like they’re having a moment,” Tiemann said, of mullets. “I also feel like they never left, but they’re at the top of a wave right now.”

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio LEFT: Ella Teresa’s freshly dried and curled mullet is photographed on Dec. 7 at Chop Shop in Forest Park Southeast. RIGHT: The disconnect between the front and back of Teresa’s mullet.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Hairstylist Onawa Brown’s feet is surrounded by fallen hair during a mullet-trimming appointment on Dec. 7 at Chop Shop East.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Emma Tiemann is photographed on Dec. 14 in the bathroom of her home in Boulevard Heights. “I do think it came from being a little punk kid, and like I said, moving from a mohawk to finding a slightly less aggressive haircut,” said of her mullet.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Hairstylist Onawa Brown trims Dylan Pierson’s mullet on Dec. 6 at Chop Shop. Brown noted that, as the mullet has increased in popularity, there’s been an increase in the kinds of mullets people are growing. They noted that Pierson’s mullet takes inspiration from the 80’s, but has a modern fade up the sides.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Tylr Cailyn s photographed on Dec. 11 at their home in Maplewood. “The world can be cruel, and it’s the little things that bring me joy,” said of their mullet. “And my mom hated it, so I have to have it. She like it now, in case you’re wondering.”

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio LEFT: Ella Teresa shows off her mullet’s disconnected front and back on Dec. 7 at Chop Shop. RIGHT: Ellis Basil takes much of their fashion inspiration from country, including his mullet on Dec. 22 at his home in Benton Park. Baril says he has had a mullet, on and off, since the summer of 2022. “It’s the ‘y’all’ of haircuts,” Baril said. “I see lots of people doing it but they’re coming at it from different perspectives.”

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio LEFT: Aaron Latal kept his hair long until he was ready for a change and decided to shorten it to a mullet. Soon after, at a real estate convention he attended, he saw someone offering headshots and decided to get professional photographs and business cards, rocking his new cut. RIGHT: Aaron Latal is photographed in his home on Dec. 11 at his home in Tower Grove South. “I think I got a fun personality,” Latal said. “Tryin’ to have a lot of fun while I can, so I got a fun haircut.”