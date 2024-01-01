Cristina Fletes-MachVisual Communications Specialist | St. Louis Public Radio
Cristina Fletes-Mach is an award-winning photographer and videographer. As St. Louis Public Radio's visual communications specialist, she creates art to help draw attention to STLPR’s public service journalism. She previously worked at St. Louis University and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She has taught visual communications and has a masters degree from UNC-Chapel Hill. Originally from Louisiana, she is also a painter and illustrator.