Photos: 'Art in Bloom' blossoms at St. Louis Art Museum this weekend

Zach Bair has long been familiar with arranging the delicate petals and bold colors of flowers, a craft passed down by his father, Jeff.

Together, they run Grimm & Gorly, a Belleville cornerstone that has been in the community for over a century.

This weekend, Bair is one of 30 local floral artists chosen to showcase their craftsmanship in the St. Louis Art Museum’s 19th annual “Art in Bloom” exhibit. The show is a friendly competition among local florists who make arrangements inspired by art from the museum’s permanent collection.

“Being a florist for this is incredible,” Bair said, noting it is his seventh time participating in the show. “The reality of what you are next to and what you're surrounded by … it is overwhelming, but it's also unbelievably incredible.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A floral arrangement by Zachary Bair, of the Belleville-based Grimm & Gorly Florist, sits in front of Ernst Ludwig Kirchner’s 1928 piece “Basel with the Rhine” during the 19th annual “Art in Bloom” exhibit at the St. Louis Art Museum.

Amanda Thompson Rundahl, the museum’s director of learning and engagement, said the event has been held since about 2000, with a few years off due to construction or the pandemic. Each year, the exhibit receives hundreds of entries, which a panel narrows down to just over two dozen selected artists.

“We have an amazingly talented and creative St. Louis regional floral design community, and they are artists and sculptors in their own right. They just work in material that doesn't last very long,” she said. “We're really excited to be able to celebrate, lift up and give this amazing opportunity to both the florists who help us put on this event and to the public who can come and enjoy a taste of spring.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Brenna Floerke, of the downtown St. Louis-based Walter Knoll Florist, puts the final touchups on her arrangement paired with Max Beckmann’s 1940 piece “Acrobat on the Trapeze” during the 19th annual “Art in Bloom” exhibit at the St. Louis Art Museum on Thursday in Forest Park.

Brenna Floerke, a Collinsville native who works for downtown St. Louis’ Walter Knoll Florist, is a first-year participant. She looked over her large arrangement and adjusted black spray-painted drooping flowers to hide the bit of white peeking through. Her piece is based on Max Beckmann’s 1940 piece “Acrobat on the Trapeze” — a circus scene with bold greens and thick black strokes of paint.

“Most of the time when I am creative within an arrangement, it's just what we call a designer's choice,” she said. “It was fun to go off of a painting, pick these colors and those flowers, and then make it all come to life.”

Making it into the exhibit, Floerke said, is an honor.

“It's been my dream, and it still feels surreal,” she said. “Even setting up my stuff and looking at my painting against it — it just feels very surreal.”

The free exhibit features works by Phillip Corps, the London-based floral designer for Bridgerton, and will run from Feb. 28 to March 2.

See photos from the exhibit's setup below:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Pamela Rossi, of the Grow Glow Co. in St. Louis’ Southwest Garden neighborhood, helps install a massive floral installation by London-based Bridgerton florist Phillip Corps.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Judy Sakai, a volunteer from Maryland Heights, helps prepare an ornate floral photo booth.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio An arrangement by Sue Schlegel, of the Tower Grove South-based Botanicals Design Studio, frames George Caleb Bingham’s 1854 piece “The Verdict of the People.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A floral arrangement by Sandra Fulton, of Petals Galore Floral Art, during the 19th annual “Art in Bloom” exhibit at the St. Louis Art Museum.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Therese Pircon, of the Cherokee Street-based Root & Relic Florist, puts the finishing touches on her arrangement paired with Henry Lewis’ painting “Saint Louis in 1846” during the 19th annual “Art in Bloom” exhibit.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A floral arrangement by Darien Burress of Black Girl in Bloom sits in front of Paul Cornoyer’s 1908 painting “The Plaza after the Rain.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Purple flowers stretch toward the light during the 19th annual “Art in Bloom” exhibit.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kelsey Caldwell, of the St. Charles-based Rose & Mint Florals, helps secure the company’s team entry paired with Las Bocas’ 1980 sculpture “Vessel in the Form of a Calabash." Kira Mulvany, Cynthia Ryan, Sheri Burke, Lois Cassimatis and Carly Bohmer assisted in the design.