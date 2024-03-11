Commentary: The art movement of hip-hop makes an important contribution to the cultural diversity of the community

How can I, an 80-year-old white gal have the nerve to write a commentary on hip-hop? Well, here goes. I've been around for the whole of the art movement and yes, it is an art movement. There are no firm boundaries between jazz, rock and roll and hip-hop. The beginnings and endings all blur together as do basically all art movements.

The first paragraph of the Saint Louis Art Museum's block buster exhibition "The Culture," Hip Hop and Contemporary Art of the 21st Century" said, "Hip-hop as a cultural phenomenon is both easily recognizable and hard to pin down. In the past 50 years, it has expanded from a movement born out of the experiences of Black and Latinx youth in the Bronx to become an undeniable global force, exerting influence on music, fashion, technology, the performing arts and of course, contemporary visual arts. Hip-hop’s ever expanding reach and its wide-ranging relationship with its audience perpetuate its constant evolution."

Eric Reese, author of "The History of Hip-Hop," says, "Sprung from the spirit of hustle and grime, this culture quickly uncovered an amazing bunch of fresh African American forces of nature eager to express their street accounts and contribute to a spirited new style of soul, of Black America across the globe."

When I ask the average person to define hip-hop, they often mention music and break dance, but Britannica says, "While there is some debate over the number of elements of Hip Hop, there are four main elements that are considered to be its pillars: deejaying, or ‘turntabling’; rapping also known as ‘Mcing’ or rhyming; graffiti painting also known as ‘graf’ or ‘writing;’ and break dancing, or ‘B-boying’ which encompasses hip-hop dance, style and attitude, along with the sort of virile body language that philosopher Cornel West described as ‘postural semantics’." Many also cite a fifth essential component, knowledge of self. Other suggested elements include street fashion and language. All of these elements can be expounded on at length.

In the forward to Grant Brydon's, "Life Lessons from Hip-Hop," Brandon (Jinx) Jenkins says, "In its full form, Hip Hop is a school of thought, ‘damn near a religion.” Brydon says, “I believe in hip-hop as a powerful force for personal development. Since its inception, the expression of self has been at its core. For the young Black and Latinx people in the Bronx in the ‘70s, Hip Hop was a way to use their voices, resisting control by the system that continues to oppress them. It will always belong to these communities. As it has continued to amplify voices, its power has inspired, educated and motivated people from every corner of the planet. Hip-hop was viral before we ever used that word to describe pop culture phenomena.”

The Saint Louis Art Museum's hip-hop exhibition warmed my heart and soul in a way that words cannot describe. The opening of this inclusive show brought the community of St. Louis together in a way that I've never seen.

And speaking of our community, we have and continue to go forward in presenting more and more diverse programs.

Bless our wonderful Susan Colangelo, founder of the St. Louis Story Stitchers, a group of young people who combat youth violence through art and performance. Colangelo says, "Youth bring new experiences and are supported by regionally and nationally recognized black artists and scholars who work alongside young activists through collaborative learning experiences inviting dialogue and generating raw, authentic works of art. Story Stitchers uses music, spoken word, photography, videography and dialogue to hi-light stories related to trauma such as gun violence, life transitions and mental health."

The organization has been awarded prizes and grants such as the Lewis Prize for Music and has recently received for the third year in a row another major monetary gift from the National Endowment for the Arts.

And Paint Louis recently took place. Hundreds of artists from around the world took part in this music and graffiti festival along the three mile stretch of flood wall along the river. This was the 26th year of this vibrant weekend which included hip hop dancing, an MC battle and DJ battles.

And one of the biggest fans of our town, Nelly, hails from this great, art-filled city. Nelly has won multiple accolades including three Grammys and nine Billboard Music Awards and has two clothing lines. He has been referred by concert promoter Peter Shapiro as one of the biggest stars of the New Millennium.

Nelly's philanthropy is astounding. He sends kids to college, addresses health and education issues and much more with major proceeds from his extremely successful career.

Once again, I'll end with a huge salute to St. Louis for always using the power of the arts to make changes for the better. Hip, hip, hooray to us.

Nancy Kranzberg has been involved in the arts community for more than forty years on numerous arts related boards.