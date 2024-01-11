More than 50 St. Louis business owners rebuke KDHX leaders in joint letter, call for change

More than 50 St. Louis business owners have given former KDHX DJs and other volunteers a strong show of support in their battle against the station.

In a letter shared Wednesday, business owners called for a change within KDHX, a station that has been troubled by tension between management and volunteers for months.

The business owners said that the station should bring back the DJs management dismissed last fall.

The letter was written by Parker's Table at Oakland & Yale owner Jon Parker and The Royale Food & Spirits owner Steven Smith. Other signers included the owners of Crown Candy, Union Loafers, Left Bank Books, STL Style, Urban Chestnut Brewing Co., The Gramophone and Off Broadway.

They said that the series of changes at the station made possible by changes to the bylaws by the board of directors “fails to give the community a sense of shared direction, undermines confidence in KDHX leadership’s ability to facilitate DJ independence and democratic ideals, and threatens the special quality of independent life” that makes the region loyal to the station.

“We can sympathize that it’s a tough job managing the many talents of KDHX, but the loss of nearly half of the on-air DJs represents a failure by the leadership,” Parker and Smith wrote.

A spokesperson for KDHX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Station leaders have faced a firestorm of objections for months, after dismissing more than a dozen DJs and volunteers, including those who signed a letter of no confidence in KDHX Executive Director Kelly Wells.

A group of former KDHX DJs and other station critics are suing the station, seeking to make station leaders change the makeup of its board of directors, removing two board members and adding three new ones.

