Alysia Santo is a staff reporter at the Marshall Project.

She has investigated criminal justice issues including for-profit prisoner transportation, the bail industry, victim compensation and the sexual abuse of people behind bars. Her reporting has spurred state and federal investigations and was awarded Harvard’s Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting in 2021.

Alysia is also a three-time finalist for the Livingston Award and was twice named runner-up for the John Jay College/H.F. Guggenheim Prize for Excellence in Criminal Justice Reporting.

