Call for entries: The 2026 STLPR Teen Photojournalist Prize is now open

Cameras at the ready. St. Louis Public Radio invites local teens to submit their best photographs to the 2026 STLPR Teen Photojournalist Prize.

This juried student photo competition is open to high-school-aged students across the STLPR listening area — including St. Louis, the Metro East, Rolla, Missouri, and Quincy, Illinois.

There are no entry fees or special camera requirements. Photos are judged on composition, creativity, technique, and storytelling.

A chance for local talent to shine

Each spring, an esteemed panel of professional photographers and journalists consider hundreds of submissions from local high school students. The judges’ scores will determine the recipient of the STLPR Teen Photojournalist Prize in General News, Feature, Sports Action, Sports Feature, Portrait, Landscape, and Animals and Wildlife categories.

In 2025, judges considered more than 320 photographs from 65 high schools and home schools in the St. Louis area.

“The success of this program shows there is a growing desire to pursue visual storytelling careers — despite the rise of artificial intelligence,” said STLPR Visuals Editor Brian Munoz. “Community storytelling through photojournalism will continue to be rooted in truth. I’m excited for us to share what we’ve learned over the years with the next generation.”

The STLPR Teen Photojournalist Prize offers young photographers who are eager to showcase their skills an opportunity to exhibit their work and gain professional recognition, publicity, encouragement, hands-on training, and resources — including cash awards.

Tips for submissions:

For students planning to enter this year’s competition, here are some helpful submission tips.

Do capture real-life moments . Since this is a photojournalism contest, please note that you cannot manipulate the scene by adding or deleting elements, posing the subject, or altering the surroundings, unless you are submitting a portrait.

. Since this is a photojournalism contest, please note that you cannot manipulate the scene by adding or deleting elements, posing the subject, or altering the surroundings, unless you are submitting a portrait. Read the category descriptions. Think about what kind of image you’re submitting and make sure you enter your photo in the category where it fits best. If you’re unsure, ask a friend, parent, or mentor for their thoughts. Still confused? You can email STLPR Visuals Editor Brian Munoz at bmunoz@stlpr.org with questions.

Think about what kind of image you’re submitting and make sure you enter your photo in the category where it fits best. If you’re unsure, ask a friend, parent, or mentor for their thoughts. Still confused? You can email STLPR Visuals Editor Brian Munoz at bmunoz@stlpr.org with questions. Follow the submission instructions. The contest receives hundreds of entries, so don’t forget to include the basics — your file name, the date your photo was made, and other details that help us keep entries organized and verify eligibility.

The contest receives hundreds of entries, so don’t forget to include the basics — your file name, the date your photo was made, and other details that help us keep entries organized and verify eligibility. Include your contact information. If your work is selected, we want to be able to reach you! In your contact information, make sure all requested details are filled out and current.



“The most important thing of all is to have fun,” said Munoz. “While putting yourself out there can feel intimidating, this is an opportunity to learn, grow, and connect with other talented students who are incredibly passionate about photography and storytelling.”

The 2026 Contest

Students entering the contest will submit an original photograph made between Tuesday, April 8, 2025 to Thursday, April 9, 2026. The deadline for submission in this year’s contest is Friday, April 10, 2026 at 11:59 p.m.

Winners will be announced on Friday, April 24, 2026.

Judges will review entries for a Best in Show prize, and seven First Place photo prizes and honorable mentions in each of the following categories:

General News

Feature

Sports Action

Sports Feature

Portrait

Landscape

Animals and wildlife



Entries should include a title, caption, and a personal reflection statement from the photographer. No more than 3 photo entries are allowed per person per contest. Please see the contest home page for complete rules and entry form.

Contest Prizes

Contest awards include an $800 Best in Show prize and seven $200 First Place prizes for each of the photo categories. Honorees will also have an opportunity to:

Participate in a photography master class with a team of professional photojournalists

See their images published on stlpr.org and on St. Louis Public Radio’s social media channels

Have their work exhibited on the Public Media Commons and at a gallery exhibition at STLPR

Grand Prize and category winners will receive a framed print of their winning photograph

Students and their winning images will be honored at the opening night of the 2026 STLPR Teen Photojournalist Prize gallery exhibit at St. Louis Public Radio on Tuesday, May 12 at 6 p.m.

The Judges

This year’s entries will be judged by a panel of award-winning local photojournalists and visual storytellers, including:

Scott Rovak

Scott Rovak is a professional photographer with over four decades of experience working across sports and commercial photography. He is the team photographer for the St. Louis Blues and the St. Louis Cardinals, and a contract photographer for Imagn Images (formerly USA Today Sports Images). Rovak’s work has been published by outlets including Getty Images, the European Pressphoto Agency, Sports Illustrated, ESPN The Magazine, and numerous other editorial clients. In addition to his professional work, he is passionate about teaching and lecturing, sharing his knowledge and experience with the next generation of photographers.

Cristina Fletes-Mach

Cristina Fletes-Mach is the Visual Communications Specialist at St. Louis Public Radio. She previously worked as a videographer for Saint Louis University and St. Louis County and is a former Staff Photographer / Videographer at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She was part of the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography awarded to the photography staff at the Post-Dispatch for their coverage of the unrest in Ferguson, Mo.

Brian Munoz

Brian Munoz is the Visuals Editor at St. Louis Public Radio, where he has led award-winning photojournalism and visual-oriented coverage since 2021. He has covered stories that led to chasing loose hogs in rural America and happenings around the White House, and even the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. His stops include reporting at USA TODAY, The Arizona Republic, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch and The Southern Illinoisan.

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is the digital editor for St. Louis Public Radio. Previously, she served as editor at large for Big Lou Holdings, working with a trio of alt-weekly papers as well as St. Louis food magazine Sauce. Before that, she was managing editor at the Riverfront Times.