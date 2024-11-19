STLPR launches Statehouse internship with grant from the River City Journalism Fund

St. Louis Public Radio is adding to its coverage of the Missouri Legislature by launching a Statehouse reporting internship in partnership with the River City Journalism Fund (RCJF).

The St. Louis-based journalism nonprofit awarded STLPR $13,200 to staff an intern at the Capitol building in Jefferson City from January through May 2025.

This paid internship position will assist in covering the high volume, day-to-day legislative activity at the Capitol, including hearings, committee meetings, and floor debates.

STLPR applied for the funds to address the growing demands for comprehensive Statehouse coverage.

“Missourians are better off when they understand how their state government and local representatives are working,” Interim News Director Brian Heffernan said. “We see this internship as both a crucial public service for people in the St. Louis region, as well as an advanced training ground for the next generation of journalists.”

The intern will work from STLPR’s office at the Capitol alongside Statehouse and Politics Reporter Sarah Kellogg and under the direction of Politics Editor Fred Erhlich. The intern will produce work for radio, podcast, web, and social media audiences.

Audio and web stories produced by the Statehouse intern will be made available for republishing by Missouri public radio stations in Kansas City, Columbia, and Springfield, as well as any outlet in the St. Louis region that partners with the River City Journalism Fund.

“The River City Journalism Fund is proud to support St. Louis Public Radio's effort to broaden coverage of the Missouri Legislature at a time when accountability journalism has never been more important,” said Dick Weiss, chair of the RCJF. “Our fund has a mission to encourage, support, and mentor young people who have a passion for news that matters. We are eager to see what the intern's coverage will bring.”