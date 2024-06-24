St. Louis Public Radio wins 12 Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards
St. Louis Public Radio has won six first place and six second place awards from the Missouri Broadcasters Association (MBA), including the first and second place Sunshine Hero Awards for investigative reporting. The Sunshine Hero awards acknowledge journalism that makes use of the Missouri Open Meetings and Records Law, commonly known as the Sunshine Law.
The MBA Awards are announced each year in June. The association serves more than 350 radio and television stations in Missouri and works to encourage the highest standards in broadcasting, recognizing excellence and achievement in the field. Around 900 entries were submitted from members this year.
“We have so many talented journalists on staff,” said Interim Managing Editor and Rolla Correspondent Jonathan Ahl. “It is wonderful to see them recognized for their talent, hard work and commitment to public service journalism.”
In addition to the investigative reporting wins, STLPR journalists were recognized for best use of digital media, newscasting, hard news, feature reporting, sports reporting, documentary reporting, video content and best local website.
You can read or hear each of the winning stories and see more from each journalist via these story and author links below.
First Place Awards
Sunshine Hero Award
St. Louis Police have failed to solve nearly 60% of homicides committed since 2017
by Rachel Lippmann with APM’s Tom Scheck and Jennifer Lu
Best Sports Report
Willing to ‘fight, scratch and bite,’ St. Louis City SC is ready for its CityPark debut by Wayne Pratt
Best Use of Digital Media, News
Over 6,000 St. Louis-area child abuse and neglect cases remain open due to staff shortages by Jason Rosenbaum
Best News Anchor
Wayne Pratt, former morning news anchor and current Broadcast Operations Manager
Best Documentary
The world is built for people with perfect hearing - but 83% of people don't have it by Avery Rogers
Best Hard News Reporting
Boeing’s $1.8 billion St. Louis-area project faces questions on tax breaks worth millions by Eric Schmid
Second Place Awards
Best Local Website
Best Newscast
STLPR January 30, 2024 morning broadcast by Wayne Pratt
Best Feature Reporting
CVPA families face fear and painful memories of deadly shooting as students return to school by Kate Grumke
Best Hard News Reporting
Judge frees Lamar Johnson after 28 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit by Jason Rosenbaum, Chad Davis and Brian Munoz
Best Video Content by a Radio Station
What Would You Do With $250 Million? by Jason Rosenbaum
Sunshine Hero Award
St. Louis-area school district aggressively audits student housing, citing 'educational larceny' by Kavahn Mansouri and Kate Grumke