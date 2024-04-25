Open call: St. Louis Story Collider seeks your real-life stories about science

The Story Collider in St. Louis has welcomed local storytellers to the stage since 2017. That’s when St. Louis Public Radio partnered with the podcast on a mission to help people from all walks of life reveal and share the vibrant role that science plays in all of our lives.

But does everyone have a real, personal story about science? According to Sam Lyons, host and producer of the Story Collider, “They really do!” Lyons said.

For starters, Story Collider casts a pretty wide net for themes everyone can relate to, Lyons said. “The theme we’re looking at right now are stories that take place in nature,” he said. “Sure, some of the science may come from the profession you're in, when whatever happened in your life was going on, and say, you do medical research or you’re a wildlife scientist,” he said. But, there are many, many instances where that is not the case.

“We might feature two local guitarists and a mime.” he said. “Well, maybe not a mime.” They’re not the greatest storytellers.

But the backgrounds and field of reference of each speaker are kept intentionally broad, and the audiences, delightfully, often reflect that same diversity. That makes for a one of a kind experience both on and off the stage.

Up next, real life stories about nature

For the next Story Collider, producers are looking for unique takes on nature stories. Here’s where that wide net comes in again. “That could mean stories that either happen outside, or a story from someone who works in a nature-oriented field,” Lyons said. “A bonding experience on a hike, or fishing with family, or someone doing research that requires nights outdoors watching constellations or nighttime insects.”

Interested storytellers can find the submission form at The Story Collider website. The form gives basic tips for what makes a great Story Collider yarn. (No stuffy lectures, for instance. And the story must be about you, with an arc that shows personal growth or change.)

Then applicants pitch their idea through an online form that asks for two or three paragraphs. In actuality, Lyons said, the submissions look different for everyone.

“Some people like outlines, some full drafts of stories, some record themselves telling a version of their story,” Lyons said. All of that is acceptable.

“We look at pitches on a rolling basis. We may get a pitch and it seems like a really good idea, but maybe not for this show right now.” Sometimes a new show theme will come from one inspired story pitch.

“If it’s detailed enough, we make time for a call or initial interview to get a better idea of what the story is about,” Lyons said. “We might at that point approve them for the show.”

Buildup to opening night

From there, everyone’s path through The Story Collider is a little bit different. For the average storyteller, producers may field three or four touch points, whether via phone, Zoom or email.

“We set target dates with them that’s based on the individual storyteller — based on what they have and what they need from us,” Lyons said. “Sometimes we get that first draft and we have very minor points. For someone with performance experience — there may be just one or two meetings before the show,” he said.

“Some people have stories they've been waiting to tell for years, and we help them figure out what the story is,” Lyons said. “They know the event well, how it affected them, how it affects them after, but we help them figure out what aspect of the story needs to be told this time.”

Others may have just a jewel in the rough, and the producers will work to give their idea form and shape.

It’s show time

After work with the producers, there’s typically a rehearsal within the week of the show. “Ideally we get everybody at the same rehearsal so they can tell their stories to each other,” Lyons said. That gives everyone new insights on their story and performance before the big night.

Photo by Michael Thomas. Cynthia Chapple shares her story at Public Media Commons in St. Louis, MO in April 2023.

Cynthia Chapple remembers her own debut on the Story Collider stage with fondness. A researcher and developmental chemist, she was one of several storytellers who spoke on the theme of bringing your whole self to science.

“I was part of the Association of Women in Science, St. Louis Chapter, and 100 Women in Science, and I knew other women who were on Story Collider,” Chapple said. So, she decided to pitch a story idea.

“There was a little intimidation at first, and then it was relaxing,” Chapple said. “It felt less nerve-racking the closer we got [to the show].”

Chapple said the experience gave her a deeper understanding of her personal story as it relates to science, and a new ability to hone into specific elements of a story that bring people into the emotions of the moment. The more she reflected on the experience, the more she felt the lessons learned were vital to her career field.

“I think it's important for scientists to be good communicators to the general public,” she said. “We have a responsibility to demystify science. I think more scientists should be comfortable with storytelling — not just talking to and among other scientists. This is good practice for talking about science in a different way, to different audiences.”

If you love science or work in science and have a story idea you’d like to pitch, submit your idea at storycollider.org/submissions.