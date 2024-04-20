STLPR names Abby Llorico morning newscaster and host of ‘The Gateway’ podcast

Cristina Fletes-Mach Abby Llorico

After an intensive nationwide search, St. Louis Public Radio has appointed Abby Llorico the new morning newscaster and host of “The Gateway” podcast. She replaces former host Wayne Pratt who was recently named Operations Manager.

Announcement of Llorico’s appointment was made to STLPR fans and supporters at “Hear the Future,” the station’s annual celebration and fundraiser, on April 19.

A dedicated journalist

Llorico brings a decade of broadcast journalism experience. Most recently, she was a television and multimedia reporter and anchor at WUSA 9 in Washington, D.C.

Local audiences may recognize the St. Louis native from her time on air at KSDK (5 on Your Side) as a morning and special projects reporter and host and producer of a weekly podcast sharing the stories behind the region’s food scene.

She’s covered major news around the country, particularly throughout the Midwest, with previous positions at stations in Indianapolis and Central Illinois.

“Abby is an incredible journalist and broadcaster who understands what makes the St. Louis region tick and has a gift for finding great stories,” said STLPR Interim News Director Brian Heffernan. “I’m so excited for Abby to become part of our listeners’ morning routine.”

Llorico is also the recipient of an Emmy Award and multiple Edward R. Murrow Awards, and was a finalist for the DuPont Columbia Award. Her reporting has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Missouri and Illinois Broadcast Associations, and her involvement in the community has been highlighted in the St. Louis Business Journal. She studied journalism and political science at Indiana University.

“I’m thrilled to take this next step in my career working alongside the dynamic, thoughtful, and creative journalists of the STLPR newsroom,” Llorico said. “Together, there’s so much to be excited about when it comes to doing good work in our region and engaging communities in new and interesting ways.”

Listeners will hear Llorico on air in her new role in early May.