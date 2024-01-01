STLPR Coverage of Trans Youth/Gender-Affirming Care
As part of its ongoing health coverage, St. Louis Public Radio reported on the stories of trans youth and their obstacles in accessing gender-affirming care in Missouri. These are the stories that won the Edward. R. Murrow Award in 2024.
As the campaign against gender-affirming care expands across the nation, often lost is an explanation of what it entails. Here are some basics.
Transgender people in Missouri brace for sweeping restrictions to take effect April 27.
Three openly transgender educators in the school district say discrimination has forced them out of their jobs.
Three trans boys and their parents describe growing up amid a wave of anti-trans legislation.
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s emergency rules are sparking nationwide alarm, as they're some of the first health care restrictions on transgender adults that advocates can recall.
Transgender people are complaining about gender discrimination within some housing shelters in St. Louis and St. Louis County. Transgender people and housing advocates say shelter staff aren’t complying with updated federal housing policies and are denying people shelter because of their gender identity.