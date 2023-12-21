Top 10 reasons to support public radio before the ball drops on 2023

Our newsroom spells out why you should give to STLPR this year.

It’s estimated that 30% of all charitable giving in the United States happens during the month of December — 10% on the last three days of the year.

If you’re still on the fence about squeezing in a tax-deductible donation under the wire, here’s some inspiration. We stepped inside the newsroom to ask, “Why should people give to STLPR this year?”

#1: Jeremy D. Goodwin | Arts & Culture Senior Reporter

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jeremy Goodwin interviews Anita Fields about her art installation “WayBack” last April in Benton Park.

“Arts coverage is growing more scarce across the country. Just like the work of the artists and innovators we report on, I think arts coverage is vital to a healthy society. Sometimes the job is to illuminate others' important efforts. Sometimes it's to hold leaders to account. Always, it's about engaging with the work itself, maybe providing new ways to understand or appreciate it. Funding from our listeners is necessary to ensure that this kind of coverage always has a home on St. Louis airwaves.”

#2: Lara Hamdan | Engagement Editor

St. Louis Public Radio Former St. Louis on the Air Producer Evie Hemphill, left, and STLPR Engagement Editor, right, out on assignment at The Whiskey Ring in St. Louis.

“We know that our audiences aren't just on the radio anymore. That's why we've committed to reaching our audiences wherever they are, both online and in person. We want people in our community to see themselves reflected in our work, whether that’s through our Instagram Reels and TikToks, participating in Reddit discussions, or sharing their perspectives on our St. Louis on the Air talk show.”

#3: Eric Schmid | Economic Development Reporter

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Public Radio Economic Development Reporter Eric Schmid captures the sounds of nature in February 2023 along the Mississippi River.

“St. Louis Public Radio's journalists don't just cover the news of the day; we spend time to develop stories that help you understand the broader context of why they're important and how they affect your life. STLPR makes sense of the world so you can be more informed.”

#4: Will Bauer | Metro East Reporter

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Public Radio Metro East Reporter Will Bauer interviews Connor Wheat, far right, and Carson Munoz, second from right, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Fairmont City.

“Our world is crazy busy, and the best part about radio and podcasts is that they conform so well to your busy lives. For example, you can take the Gateway, our daily news podcast, with you wherever you go. Whether you are driving to work, jogging for some exercise or cooking supper, you can listen and stay informed about the happenings of the region in 15 minutes or less. What’s not to love?”

#5: Brian Munoz | Interim Digital Editor and Staff Photojournalist

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Public Radio Interim Digital Editor Brian Munoz serves as a test-subject for lighting in June 2023 at The Silver Ballroom in Bevo Mill.

“St. Louis Public Radio photojournalists love making pictures for radio. While it’s a running gag among NPR-member stations, visual journalism is critical for providing deeper insight, context, and understanding to our region and the people who live in it. Whether it’s a cataclysmic political event or a quiet community moment, we want to be your extra set of eyes and ears in helping get to know each other a bit better — one photo at a time. (That’s one reason why we're helping to train the next generation of visual storytellers too.)”

#6: Elaine Cha | Host and Producer, St. Louis on the Air

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis on the Air Host Elaine Cha interviews Aisha Harris, co-host of NPR’s “Pop Culture Happy Hour” in June 2023 at the Ethical Society in Ladue.

It's like that '80's commercial: "I'm not only the Hair Club president... I'm also a client." While I've got plenty of hair and am not the station's president, I'm proud to be one of its sustaining members -- and someone who appreciates STLPR content even when I'm not on the clock.

#7: Miya Norfleet | Producer, St. Louis on the Air

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis on the Air’s Miya Norfleet records sound in January 2023 during a Fresh Produce Champions Beat Battle at Sophie’s Artist Lounge in Grand Center.

Supporting public radio means supporting the vitality of our community. Keeping each other informed about current events, culture, politics and everyday life is how we learn and grow together.

#8: Brian Heffernan | Interim News Director

David Kovaluk / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Public Radio's Interim News Director Brian Heffernan.

"More than any newsroom I’ve worked in before, people at STLPR are motivated by doing journalism that really serves the St. Louis region. Our journalists could not do the reporting, producing, editing, photojournalism, broadcasting or podcasting we do without support from listeners and readers in our community. And that’s a beautiful, mutually beneficial relationship right there."

#9: Jonathan Ahl | Newscast Editor, Rolla Correspondent, Interim Managing Editor

Scott McPherson / St. Louis Area Food Bank St. Louis Public Radio Newscast Editor, Rolla Correspondent and Interim Managing Editor Jonathan Ahl conducts an interview.

“The thing public radio does better than any other journalism outlet is celebrate the human voice, and let people speak their experiences. The only reason we are able to do that and give people that space is listener support. Your membership makes it possible to bring you authentic voices from our communities.”

#10: Brian Moline | Editor

David Kovaluk / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Public Radio is headquartered at the UMSL at Grand Center building on Olive Street in Grand Canter.

“I’ve admired the work of the St. Louis Public Radio newsroom for many years, so I was thrilled to join the station as an editor earlier this year. I’ve gotten to see firsthand all the diligence and hard work that goes into producing every story you hear and read from our outstanding reporters. We couldn’t provide this public service without your support, and we’re so grateful for it every day.”

Community support provides 90% of the funding it takes to run St. Louis Public Radio. You can still make a year-end contribution today to sustain the legacy of award-winning journalism through 2024, and beyond.

