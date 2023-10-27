Profiles in Giving: Meet Cornerstone Society Member Jenifer Schilpzand

St. Louis Public Radio members understand the positive impact public media has on a community. Collectively, individual gifts are magnified as STLPR’s community of donors come together. This circle of reciprocity is amplified with donations from Cornerstone Society members.

What is the Cornerstone Society?

The Cornerstone Society is a community of donors who give at least $100 a month or $1,200 annually to the station. Being a Cornerstone Society member comes with some exclusive benefits, such as invitations to private events and behind-the-scenes viewing of live broadcasts.

Cornerstone Society member Jenifer Schilpzand explains her reasons for supporting the station at such a significant level.

“As a transplant to STL, I felt at home when listening to my favorite national programming, which made the transition easier,” she said. “I choose to donate to STLPR because I want everyone in our community to have access to trustworthy news and high-quality entertainment.”

Cornerstone Society gifts help ensure that every member of our community has access to what STLPR has to offer.

Sophie Broz Two St. Louis Public Radio Cornerstone Society Members at an event with NPR Legal Affairs Correspondent Nina Totenberg.

An invitation to do more

Schilpzand challenges members to increase their support. “If you have ever enjoyed a story or deepened your knowledge on a current topic through STLPR, now is the time to support and allow those moments to continue to happen for you and members of our community,” Schilpzand said. “I think about how much I would pay for this service if it were not free, and that helps guide my decision when donating.”

Members can increase their investment to the community by joining the Cornerstone Society at any time, but end-of-year is often a peak time for increased giving, as members consider their charitable giving and tax status. That additional funding allows STLPR to continue to innovate, educate, and inspire.

How to join

Becoming a Cornerstone Society Member is easy. Existing members can increase their support at the touch of a button by visiting the STLPR giving page. New members can also pledge a new gift of $100 a month or more to join.

For more information on the Cornerstone Society and a complete list of Cornerstone Society benefits, visit stlpr.org/cornerstone-society.

